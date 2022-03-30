Sports

Adidas reveals World Cup official match ball

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Today adidas revealed Al Rihla – the Official Match Ball of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. It is the 14th successive ball adidas has created for the FIFA World Cup™ and translates into “the journey” in Arabic after taking its inspiration from the architecture, iconic boats, and national flag of Qatar.

The launch will mark the start of Al Rihla’s journey to 10 cities across the globe where adidas is creating a series of initiatives aimed at improving access and equity in sport for local communities in locations such as Dubai, Tokyo, Shanghai, Mexico City and New York. It will also make its way into the local PSL, where Orlando Pirates is set to use the ball for their remaining league matches.

Starting its journey in Qatar, Al Rihla will be unveiled alongside World Cup greats, Casillas and Kaka, and iconic players, Farah Jefry and Nouf Al Anzi. They will be joined on pitch by a diverse mix of talent featuring aspiring woman footballers from Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and next generation players from Aspire academy.

Designed from the inside out using data from rigorous testing in adidas labs, wind tunnels, and on-pitch, Al Rihla provides the highest level of accuracy and reliability on the field of play, due in part to its new panel shape and surface textures. It was designed to support the highest game speeds as it travels faster in flight than any other World Cup ball.

The CTR-CORE is an innovative core within the ball that is tuned to improve accuracy and consistency, supporting fast, precise play with maximum shape and air retention.

The SPEEDSHELL is the ball’s polyurethane skin featuring micro and macro textures, and a new 20-piece panel shape, which enhances aerodynamics to improve the accuracy, flight stability and swerve of shots.

The ball was designed with the environment at its heart – all components have been carefully considered, and Al Rihla is the first World Cup ball made using only water-based inks and glues.

The bold, vibrant colour and graphics set on a pearlescent background reflect the ever-increasing speed of the game, with speed revealing the spectrum of colour to excite players and fans around the world

Al Rihla will directly contribute to raising funds to positively impact lives across the world, with 1% of Al Rihla’s net sales going to the Common Goal movement. Commenting on the initiative, General Manager of adidas Football, Nick Craggs said: “We are proud to continue our work with Common Goal, using football as a vehicle to drive social change and have meaningful impact on the lives of young people.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Back to drawing board for Barty after shock US Open loss

Posted on Author Reporter

  …as Djokovic edges towards Grand Slam win; Berrettini survives five-set test Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty crashed out of the US Open in the third round on Saturday, disappointed but ready to put defeat behind her and start planning for what comes next. The reigning Wimbledon champion won 11 of 14 games after dropping the first […]
Sports

Diego Maradona: Obituary – Argentina’s flawed football icon

Posted on Author Reporter

  The first goal was dubious; the second was a bloody miracle – Former England manager Sir Bobby Robson after Maradona’s two goals knocked his side out of the Mexico’86 World Cup Dazzling, infamous, extraordinary, genius, outrageous. Diego Maradona. A flawed football icon. One of the game’s most gifted players, the Argentine boasted a rare […]
Sports

Cameroonians root for Eagles because of Okocha, Ighalo

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles of Nigeria continued to receive massive support from Cameroonian and other citizens staying in Garoua, Cameroon, where the team is playing their Group D games. It is always mammoth crowd coming for the team’s training while some at times decided to climb uncompleted building around the team’s hotel just to get a glimpse […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica