Arts & Entertainments

Adidas rewards Nigerian for sketching ‘Danfo’ on footwear

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

A Nigerian man whose ‘Danfo’ themed sketch for Adidas went viral has finally gotten an opportunity to work with the multinational corporation. The young man with the Twitter handle @Shutabug went viral after he drew a canvas and painted it in a colour combination inspired by the popular Lagos ‘danfo’.

“Someone call Adidas and tell them I have some ideas” he tweeted on Wednesday. Adidas have now contacted the talented artist and have asked him to send a proper pitch of the proposed business idea to them. Reacting to the latest development, he took to his Twitter page on Thursday afternoon and shared the good news with his followers. In his words, “My sketch was meant to be a joke, but people pushed it and now I have a chance to send a proper pitch to Adidas.

I can’t thank you all enough… This is where the hard work starts. It’s one thing to post a sketch and have it go viral and it’s another thing to actually get a shoe designed and put into production. Please understand that this might fall through and be nothing more than a viral sketch at the end of the day.” “Nevertheless, I promise to give this my absolute best and learn from the experience. Thank you so much for all your help. Please keep me in your prayers.” If things go well for the young man, it is safe to say that this business idea might change his life for better.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Firm backs Lagos govt regulatory guidelines on e-hailing

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Professional E-Hailing Drivers and Private-Owners Association (PEDPA), has expressed support for the newly-reviewed Lagos State Government regulatory guidelines on electronic hailing (e-hailing) drivers, and unionisation in the sector. The Association said the newlyreviewed laws would guarantee the security of drivers and riders and check harassment by officials while on duty. While describing it as welcome […]
Arts & Entertainments

Hymnodia: Producers assure of delightful moments ahead

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The media tour for Hymnodia Season 2 has come to a conclusive end; this draws a curtain on the first Triple-E (Entertainment, Education and Edification) reality TV show on Hymns for the year 2020.   The Hymnodia Media Team comprising Ezinne Kufre-Ekanem, (Producer), John Senaya (Voice of Hymnodia), Benneth Ogbeiwi (Dean of the Hymstitute), Akpan […]
Arts & Entertainments

Man shares chat with herbalist’s daughter who threatened to tie his destiny to a tree if he breaks up with her

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A Nigerian man has shared his chat with girlfriend who threatened to tie his destiny to a tree if he dares to end their relationship. From the conversation shared, the young man who just found out that his girlfriend’s father is a herbalist told her he is no longer in the relationship. When asked why […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica