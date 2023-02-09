Adieu Oba Kamoru Abimbola Akinyele, Olu of Famia (1938 – 2023)

“If I speak in human or angelic tongues, but do not have love, I am only a responding gong or a clanging cymbal” 1st Corinthians 13:1. Every attendee who participated in the 8th day firdaus prayers, andfinalburialceremonyof LateObaKamoru. Abimbola Akinyele, Ijeni 1, Olu of Famia, Ile Ife, will attest to the fact that this biblical quotation aptly describes the late Oba as a quintessential parliamentarian, a brave traditional ruler, and iconic legal practitioner who exhibited love, and was loved not only by his subjects, but all who came across him during his lifetime.

BornonApril9th, 1938toMr. KasaliObideyiAkinyele of Iredumi compound in Ile – Ife and Madam Seliat Arayemi Famowo Akinyele (nee Osundeyi) from Oke – Ileri compound, Ile – Ife, he was the last child of his mother. Aftergoing through hisprimary education atcentral school Ilare, Ile – Ife, he went on to attend the famous Oduduwa College, Ile – Ife for his secondary education and passed the West African School Certificate Examination in November 1958 with flying colours. He worked briefly before proceeding to the United Kingdom in October 1962 for further studies, where he enrolled as an external student to study Law at the University of London, where he was awarded a Bachelor of Law degree on August 1st, 1966.

He was admitted to the honourable society of the inner Temple, and called to the Bar of the said society on 7th February 1967. In pursuit of academic laurel, he enrolled attheschoolof OrientalandAfricanstudies, Universityof London for his postgraduate study, at the Faculty of Law and was awarded Masters of Law on 8th November, 1967.

He worked briefly with the British Civil Service for one year before returning to Nigeria in October 1968. Back home in Nigeria he enrolled at the Nigerian Law School between 1968 and 1969, and was called to the Nigerian Bar on July 1st 1969. He started his journey into privatelegalpracticeinthechambersof Chief Morondiya in 1969, before joining the chambers of Funmi Jibowu & Co, havingbeenintroducedtotheprincipalof thefirmby his cousin, Chief Oyekunle Alex – Duduyemi the present Asiwaju of Ife.

He established his own legal practice of Messers Bola Akinyele & Co in 1984. Hisforayintopoliticswasnolesssuccessful. In1978he joined the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in his home town of Ile – Ife as a loyal disciple of Chief Remi Fani- Kayode, former deputy premier, Old Western Region, under the premiership of Late S.L Akintola. In 1983 he became the candidate of the NPN in the general election, andwassubsequentlyelectedtorepresentIfeFederalConstituency in the National Assembly. His tenure was cut short by the Buhari – led military coup of 31st December, 1983. His election was made possible at that time, because in spite of the dominance of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) in Yoruba – land and because of his sterling qualities, hisopponentinthethenUPNwasmadetostepdown for him at the instance of Late Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Ooni of Ife.

After spotting his inherent qualities, the then military President, Ibrahim Babangida appointed him as the Chairman, Osun State caretaker committee of the defunct Social Democratic Party in 1993. Sometime in the late 1980s, and in November 2005 he was given a double chieftaincy title as Balogun Adinni of Musulumi in Ola as well as being installed as the “Agba – Akin” of Ola, in Osun State. This must have prompted the chief Imam of Ife, Sheik Al-Hammed during the 8th day Firdaus prayers to describe him as a devoted Muslim and one of the Muslim Umars of our time, who will never joke with his family whether close or extended.

He had a noble birth, hence when he became a successful man; he used the education acquired to benefit the grassroots. This and many more are some of the characteristic traits that the children should emulate. The Niger State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, while speaking during the 8th day prayer described the late Oba, as an exemplary father and model, whom he will always want to take after as a politician. My advice to the children, especially Barrister Kolade Akinyele is that he should try and be like the father, if he can and I am sure if he takes after the father everything will be perfect”. Describing his role as a bridge – builder, Bawa explained further that in spite of the distance between Lagos and Niger State, Late Oba Akinyele was always calling him to exercise patience and be careful in all his transactions.

The Owakogun of Ola, Osun state, Professor Atilade Ogunwande described the late Oba as a perfect gentleman whose memory will linger on for a very long time. Corroborating what family friends and dignitaries have said, the three children of late Oba Akinyele, Mrs Seyi Olusola, Barrister Kolade Akinyele and Honourable Justice Ganiat Omobola Lawal, spoke in unison that their late father was not only generous, but generous to a fault. Lawal praised his mentoring effort for being instrumental to her elevation from the bar to the bench.

On a personal note, when I was transferred by the Nigerian Tribune from Ibadan operational head – office to Lagos in 2005, knowing fully well that my take – home pay could not guarantee me the type of accommodation that I wanted, I packed my luggage at Tribune House Apongbon in central Lagos and headed to his Ojota residence, without any prior notice that I was going to pass a night, but I lived with him, his late wife and one of the daughters Remi, who is now based in Canada for a whole year before I tendered a letter of resignation. He must have been an ardent believer in Franklin D. Roosevelt who said “The only limit of our realization of tomorrow will be our doubt of today”.

This is because he inadvertently realized that the people of Ile – Ife and Modakeke with no clear-cut boundaries should be living together. This prompted him to build his house in the heart of Modakeke which was burnt down as the hostility between the two communities peaked. Undeterred and not discouraged by the action he went ahead to build a palace in a place considered more dangerous thantheburnthouse, tobecometheOluof Famiain2010.

Although, on a day when we were driving through Itasin in Modakeke from Lagos enroute Famia, he confided in me that his friend Late Major Adeoye (rtd), an indigene of Modakeke would always call to inform him when it is mostdangeroustostayinthepalace, weeventuallypassed that night at his Fajuyi residence. But now that he has exhibited uncommon boldness, and he has joined his ancestors the only post-humus award the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja the second and Osun state government could bestow on him is to look inward for one of his children to succeed him, as soon as the succession race begins. This is because he (Oba Akinyele) has identified himself among those Rob Siltanen described as “people who are bold enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do”.

Goke Awoyemi, a media consultant, sent this piece from Ile – Ife, Osun State (08039506843)

