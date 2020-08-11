News

Adifagbola condemns Ogun monarchs for kicking against rites

The Olu Isese of Ogun State and Chairman, Ifa Priests in Egbaland, Oba Ifarotimi Adifagbola -Balogun, has condemned various attempts my monarchs in Ogun State to put a stop to traditional rites during installation and burial of monarchs.

 

Olu Isese Adifagbola, who made this remark in a chat with newsmen at Abeokuta, Ogun State at the weekend, described the attempt to tamper with the rites as a ‘desecration of Yoruba culture and tradition.’

 

The Ifa Priest stressed that the monarchs were dabbling into affairs strictly meant for the traditional religion worshippers and appealed to the monarchs to desist henceforth to avoid the wrath of the ancestors.

 

He, however, advised the monarchs who were against the performance of necessary rites during the installation and burial of a monarch in the state to have a re-think as they won’t succeed in their efforts to change Yoruba culture and tradition.

 

Olu Isese Adifagbola also appealed to members of the Ogun State House of Assembly not to pass “The Traditional Rulers (Installation and Burial rites) Bill” before it into law, stressing that it was an attempt to give legal backing to the surreptitious moves by the monarchs to have their way.

