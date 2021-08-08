Adire print in slay chic fashion

Legendary adire print is among the trendy fabrics out there for making all the chic styles in the fashion book.

This colourful African tie and dye fabric which have always been a must-have in many women’s wardrobe has found its way into young people’s street style.

Adire is not just for the stereotype styles like Bubu, iro and buba or native skirt and blouse which our mothers and grandmothers loved dearly.

Now Adire is the choice fabric for shorts, crop tops, thigh high slit skirts and kimono jackets.

So when next your mum or aunt gives you Adire silk as a gift, get creative with the chic styles put there

Like this: Like Loading...