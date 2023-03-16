Adiukwu Mobilises Igbos To Support Sanwo-Olu’s Re-Election

Disturbed by the defeat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State in the last election, a chieftain of the party, Chief Remi Adiukwu, has appealed to Ndigbo in the state and other no-indigenes to re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to office.

Adiukwu, a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and governorship candidate in Lagos State, made the plea at the grand finale of her group’s Crystal Alliance Market Storm/Campaign and House-to-House Canvassing for APC candidates.

According to her, as an indigene of Lagos who is married to an Igbo man, no one is more Igbo than she is, hence the need for the people to vote for Sanwo-Olu, especially for continuity and support of his impressive performance.

He said that residents of the state from Igbo extraction must support Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Dr.Obafemi Hamzat for a second term in office in Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“We, the leaders of Crystal Alliance, have observed some trends, which led to the public endorsement of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

“The shift in election date, which does not in any way contravene any law, has afforded us the window to canvass the electorate in the 245 wards and 13, 325 voting polling units,” the politician said.

Adiukwu, whose speech was read by Mr. Dare Falade, the Spokesman for the Crystal Alliance, said that the group had done a lot in terms of operational and logistics support to enhance the victory of the governor.

“Choosing a real leader therefore out of a pack of good, the ugly currently in a parade in the state of excellence becomes a task beyond a knife through the butter’s consideration.

“Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s ideals and ideas in the press for a mutual and cordial relationship in the course of the state and humanity are exceptional,” she said.

Adiukwu, a former PDP chieftain, said that she had activated members of the group across the local governments to mobilize huge votes for Sanwo-Olu. Adiukwu is also a former Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, who had in June 2018 announced her exit from the PDP to join APC in her Oshodi-Isolo political base

