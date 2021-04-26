Business

Adjustment: PTAD reassures pensioners on implemention

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has reassured pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme that the consequential adjustment to their benefits will be implemented as early as May this year.

 

In a statement of appeal to the senior citizens to shelve their protest, the directorate recalled that the pensioners had resolved at its 11th quadrennial delegate conference to go on protest at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation because of the delay in the implementation of the consequential adjustment to the pension benefits occasioned by the recently approved minimum wage.

 

According to PTAD, as a responsible agency of government saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the payment of pension benefits to pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme and their welfare, “we are encouraged to appeal to our respected pensioners that there is no justification for the protest after the meeting with PTAD Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme.” It will be recalled that the directorate held a meeting with the national executive of the union in March, where the issue of the implementation of the pension adjustment was openly discussed and members of the union gave their understanding. At the meeting, the ES told the Exco that the implementation was most likely to commence at the end of April, 2021 going by the submissions that had been made by all stakeholders.

 

“However, there has been a little delay due to unforeseen circumstances but we believe the implementation can still start as early as May 2021.

 

“Our senior citizens have nothing to fear because we have a president that has demonstrated greater commitment to the welfare of our pensioners through PTAD more than any other president we have had in the past. “Therefore, the issue of implementation will not be different.

 

The matter is very important to the president. “We know the pensioners have waited enough, although the issue of the Covid- 19 played a significant role in the delay, we wish to encourage our senior citizens to trust that the consequential adjustment will be made without further delay. There is no reason for this protest,” the agency noted

