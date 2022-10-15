Administrators shouldn’t see sports associations’ positions as money making venture – Babalola

Former professional basketball player, Opeyemi Babalola, the Chairman/CEO of Webber Engineering, currently constructing basketball courts across Africa in partnership with Giant of Africa, an NGO run by Masai Ujiri, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, revealed reasons he decided to concentrate his energy on building courts. Excerpts:

Could you tell us about your journey into the game of basketball…

I am the chairman of Osun State Basketball Association, ex-player for Dodan Warriors Club in Lagos, also Kwara Falcons in Ilorin. I started playing basketball at the age of 15 and retired after my youth service. I played basketball in the era when we didn’t have quality infrastructure in Nigeria, and I was able to play professionally in Aberdeen, Scotland, which really exposed me to new quality infrastructure in the game.

Being an engineer and someone who has passion for basketball, I tried to combine the two and that’s what we get with what we do currently at Webber Engineering, with the Webber Hoops and courts; we have been able to build courts and hoops for both professional and residential use and play grounds all across Nigeria and delivering these Webber products and hoops across Africa.

In the last couple of years, we’ve been able to export products to Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Niger, Senegal, Kenya, Congo DRC, Rwanda and another order we are shipping out to South Sudan soon and also Sierra Leone. So, this is not just about Lagos or Nigeria, this is about us spreading the gospel of basketball through the use and creation of quality equipment and courts across Africa.

What’s your partnership with Giant of Africa?

The journey of building a 100 basketball courts in five years across Africa with Giant of Africa is a tremendous growth that has come our way. This is not just a project, it’s a programme, in the sense that there is also going to be follow up actions such as checking up on the quality of the courts, maintenance programme in place to check on the hoops, floors, chain-link fences, the benches and the concrete works, there is a whole lot of things in the pipeline for the courts over the next couple of years and this is not a project that things would start to fall out of place;, it is something that has been done to the best quality and level.

I personally used to work in the oil and gas industry, I have a master’s in engineering. So engineering is something that is incorporated into the building of these courts and for the maintenance of the courts going forward, there is a programme that is biding to do that in the next five years for each location, so we have dedicated personnel to report to our team whatever incident or things they notice on the courts.

For instance a couple of weeks ago there was a trailer accident at Oworo, the brakes failed and ran into the court, through the law enforcement agencies in Lagos, we were able to get the owner to actually fix that part of the damaged court and it was repaired to its original state. So, we carry out surveillance of these courts regularly, and whatever observations have been made, are taken into cognizance as part of the lessons learnt going forward even for courts that are yet to be built.

You combined both education and career as a basketball player, what lessons can current students in school learn from this?

I am a living example of what education can achieve in life, I used to play basketball back in the day like I said and for these kids we as the Giant of Africa make sure we don’t just teach them basketball alone, we teach them life skills, how to be useful to the society and about the good things that would come their way when they excel academically. I’m for one being an advocate of education through sports.

I finished my high school from St. Anthony in Ilorin, a school well known for the production of world class athletes like Bisi Afolabi, the late Sunday Bada, the Akinremi sisters, they did Nigeria proud at the international scene, these were people I looked up to when I was in school in Ilorin, they did well at the Commonwealth Games, World Championships, All African Games and All University Games. Sunday Bada has records, Bisi Afolabi (4×4 relay). I went back to the school in 2019 and built a world-class multi-purpose indoor court for them and do you believe that in two years, the male and female teams from that school dominated Kwara in Basketball.

So currently St. Anthony schools are the champions of basketball in both male and female categories in Kwara State. So you cannot but attribute the result to the provision quality infrastructure to support the game for them, this is part of what we preach, not everybody is going to the NBA, but Basketball is a tool that is going to help change lives. You can use it to grow yourself educationally by getting scholarships via basketball, and it could be useful to society, What I do today was my final year’s project in school, at the University of Ilorin, and hopefully one day I would be able to go back there and tell these stories to the next generation. Most school projects now are about copy and paste, if every single student graduating from a university or any polytechnic in Nigeria today goes back to the dream they had or that invention they had done as a project and worked on it, imagine how many entrepreneurs we would have in Nigeria today. This is part of what basketball has given and I continue to ensure that I preach this gospel to everybody who cares to listen, there is so much to gain from being a student of the game and also excelling academically.

As the chairman of Osun State Basketball Association, what would you say is the state of the sport at the moment?

We’ve been growing the game from the grassroots, that’s actually our core strength and we ensure that we support the kids, both at the U-15 and U-18 levels, and also the state team. We recently got back from the qualifiers of the National Sports Festival and we didn’t do too badly, we won two and lost one although we were unable to progress to the next level with that result. Be that as it may, we had Olumide Oyedeji from Osun State who was a great player and we are also fortunate to have some other guys and ladies play in Europe, who are also from Osun State under the tutelage of coach Taiwo Eleniyan who is the resident coach in Osogbo stadium. Recently, about two weeks ago, I personally refurbished the outdoor basketball court at Osogbo and made a donation of a new set of basketballs, ball racks, player benches and resurfaced and painted the court. So there is a lot of attention we are paying to the grassroots and also the infrastructure to grow the game. My plan going forward is to also try to engage sponsors from corporate organisations and also other well-meaning Nigerians who are from Osun State who are willing to do something like what Giant of Africa is doing through us in Lagos and across Africa. Hopefully we would be able to change the face of basketball in Osun sate. There is also a short-term plan to start what I call Hoops on Wheels.

What is the Hoop on Wheels all about?

Hoops on wheels is going to be rolled out in the next couple of months whereby we would take basketballs on wheels across various schools for a duration of one week; we’re going to have portable trailer type of basketball for schools, regardless are going to station it there and have them use it, expose them to the game. You don’t necessarily have to bounce to play basketball, you can pass and keep passing, which is a skill and there are so many skills you can learn in basketball, so we are going to introduce people to the game, It is going to be a pet project of my company and hopefully as time goes on, we will bring other basketball loving organisations on board to make it a success.

The basketball family in Nigeria has been going through a lot of crisis in recent years but thankfully, the new board was inaugurated recently, what would be your advice to them?

For the members of the board and the president to really function well, there is need to for them to be left alone to focus on what the job at hand really is, there has been a lot of interference. People need to see the value of the sports especially a game like basketball, they should realise that there is money to be made from basketball apart from the position of running the show. All these gladiators, they’ve been around for decades and they’ve known each other and been teammates at one time or the other or they’ve known each other over the last 30 years. But just because of ego and because of some unresolved things in the past, they’ve been slowing the growth of the game.

So I think it’s just for people to leave these people alone to let them do what it is that is their mandate, they have a good blueprint to actualize even more than the aspirations of the players of the game of basketball across the country. To be honest there is a lot of opportunities in basketball generally asides from being administrators of the game or being the a president of the sporting associations, I am a living testimony to what sports can do as a business as an entrepreneur, we are making a lot of money from doing this (building courts), so why must you think that being the administrator of an association is the only way you can have access to funding, and by the way a-lot of people go there to spend their own money and that’s what people don’t even realise at the end of the day.

I can attest to that; as a chairman of an association, I know how many times, even from the inception of our inauguration that I’ve used my own personal money to run camps to run the state team. We’ve never had any intervention so far in the last two years that I have been the chairman of Osun State Basketball Association, no one Naira from the government has ever been giving to run the state association. So, if we should stop seeing particular administration roles as a money making avenue, then things will get better.

You said you looked up to Sunday Bada and Bisi Afolabi while in secondary school, these two excelled on the track, so why basketball and not track and field for you?

I was too tall not to play basketball, so that naturally came to me. I was opportune to have Bisi Afolabi in school, when I was in JS 2, and I saw Sunday Bada come to pay us a visit, at one point in time, during my school days. Seeing them excel in their sports after they left school was really a motivation for me and I am praying that one day, I would be able to go back to that school and also Immortalize them because the current students also need to hear these stories of these great minds that have gone through the school, sit in those classes that they sit in everyday, the way they were able to grow their minds to be world class athletes, they need to start envisaging that and dream big like the Giant of Africa always says, They need to also start to dream big and then the sky would just be their starting point, to be honest.

