Admission performance: UniIlorin, ABU, two others get JAMB’s N375m

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), yesterday, awarded N375 million to five tertiary institutions for their excellent performance in admission processes in the country at the Second Edition of the National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit Award for 2019 in Abuja. The five institutions which emerged winners in the board’s five categories for the awards would take home N75 million each.

The University of Ilorin won the Most Subscribed Institution by Candidates category, while Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) won the Most National Institution in Admission of Candidates. Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State won the Most Improved Institution in Gender Balance while the University of Ilorin, again, won the Institution with Highest Number of Admitted International Students. In the last category, Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbese also won the Most Compliant Institution in keeping to guidelines of admissions. Congratulating the award recipients, Minister of Education, Mr. Adamu Adamu, applauded the board for its efforts in ensuring excellence in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

While noting that the awards was one of government’s reward system and intervention to institutions, Adamu maintained that the Federal Government would continue to play the critical role in teaching, learning and research. His words: “In 2019, JAMB, at the first edition of the programme, supported the tertiary institutions with the sum of N125 million and this year, the board is supporting the sector with the sum of N375 million.

This is, no doubt, an excellent gesture, worthy of emulation. “I am aware that the board’s support for the education sector cuts across the Basic, Senior School and Tertiary Education through its Corporate Social Responsibility Agenda.

“The contributions to the education system should not be only limited or seen from the budgetary allocation of government to the sector. This does not negate the reality that education is not receiving equitable share of the national budget.” The minister urged the National Bureau of Statis-tics, Federal Ministry of National Planning and the Resources Centre in the education sector to make concerted efforts to always elicit information from the heads of institutions. He said this would help in the documentation of all forms of interventions such as JAMB’s Performance Merit Award, in order to fully appreciate the enormity of the resources committed to the sector. The minister challenged the runners-up and other institutions to rise to the occasion at the next edition to give the second edition’s winners a healthy contest. Registrar of the board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said that the institutions were expected to use the money judiciously to construct campus roads for their various institutions. Oloyede said the awards, which were based on certain criteria listed by the board, were meant to improve the education sector as well as encourage institutions to maintain global standards.

