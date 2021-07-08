Ado Bayero secured Ndigbo in Kano – Ohaneze

Ohaneze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation has extolled the virtues of late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, saying he made Kano second home for the Igbo. Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders, Chief EmmanuelIwuanyanwu, in a goodwill message to the newly crowned Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, described the late emir as a friend of the Igbo people. Iwuanyanwu said: “Igbos will never forget his effort in 1966 in saving Igbo lives during the crises that led to the civil war. “Even at the end of the civil war, Igbos who had properties in Kano, had their properties returned peacefully to them and the rents collected from their properties during the war was saved and paid to them by HRM Alhaji Ado Bayero and many other emirs in the North. “Igbos did not receive similar treatment in many other parts of the country.” He commended Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje for his leadership qualities and his effort in making the state a conducive environment for Igbo people and other Nigerians, who are not indigenes of Kano State.

