Ado-Odo agog for monarch’s palace ground-breaking

Ado-Odo in Ogun State has gone into a festive mood as citizens and the town’s monarch, Oba Abdul-Lateef Adeniran Akanni, Olofin Adimula, prepare for the ground-breaking ceremony of the Oba’s ultramodern private residence on Saturday.

The ceremony will be held at Alamuwa Grammar School’s football ground, while the foundation ceremony follows shortly at the construction site located at Ogun State Housing Corporation, Oke-Oyinbo, Ado-Odo. Federal and state governments’ officials and hundreds of traditional rulers across Yorubaland are expected to grace the event.

Leading the over 100 monarchs to the historic occasion are the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, His Royal Highness Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle, and the Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Abdulkabir Obalanlege. Also expected at the event are private and public sectors’ leaders and sons and daughters of the town. The multi-million naira private palace of Oba Akanni is designed to complement the town’s traditional palace and will serve as Oba’s residency pending the completion of ongoing processes towards modernising the ancient palace.

In readiness for the epoch occasion, the town is wearing a new look with enthusiastic indigenes gearing up to welcome visitors and well-wishers with the best of Ado-Odo culture and hospitality. The traditionalists, including the Egungun, Eso and Ofe deities will also be on ground to entertain guests at the event.

“In recent times, our town has witnessed many challenges. However, this event demonstrates the commitment of sons and daughters of Ado- Odo to embrace peace and development championed by our Kabiyesi who has doubled his commitment to the peace and development of Ado-Odo and Aworiland,” a member of the organising committee and senior lecturer at the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State, Dr. Olakunle Fatai Ogundele, noted while speaking on the upcoming event. Ogundele enjoined all sons and daughters of Ado-Odo, friends and well-wishers to donate generously towards the project. According to him, Ado-Odo, which is open to business, is blessed with land resources and skilled manpower especially in agriculture.

