Ado-Odo/Ota House of Reps Aspirant, Abiola Bakare-Onimokan Meets With LGA Party Excos, Ward Chairmen, Others

-Promises To Provide Real Dividends of Democracy,

-Canvases Supports for Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun

A leading aspirant for the Federal House of Representatives in Ado-Odo/Ota Federal Consistuency in Ogun State under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Abiola Bakare-Onimokan has met with LGA Party Executives, Ward Chairmen, Ward Women Leaders and Ward Youth Leaders on his aspiration and to share his distinguishing ideas.

Bakare-Onimokan, the Chartered Accountant and Tax Professional promised better living for the people of the area if given the opportunity to serve, saying that they deserve the best at this material time.

The politician and corporate guru, who was commended for his attributes and for reaching out to the people of the area over years, promised to do more if given the opportunity to represent the people of the consistuency at the green chamber.

“My aspiration is not for selfish purposes. I am determined to bring the genuine dividends of democracy to Ado-Odo/Ota as your representative in the green chamber”.

“I want to serve and ensure that our people get the best because this is an area that is perhaps the most industrialised in entire West Africa. So we should not suffer amidst plenty,” he said.

He added that he would carry all the people along, give more opportunities to women and the youth especially in employment opportunities, need-based empowerment, bursaries and scholarships for students, facilitation of needed infrastructures, formulate bills that addresses key issues in the economy in general and Ado-Odo/Ota in particular amongst other strategic agenda.

On their parts, members of the LGA Party executives, ward chairmen, women and youth leaders promised to give necessary supports to Onimokan, who they said has the qualities they are looking for in a leader and stands to make a difference in their political history.

They urged him not to relent in his consultations, saying that his activities in the area have not gone unnoticed.

Onimokan appealed to the voting public to continue to support the APC and the government of Prince Dapo Abiodun adding that the Governor has the love of the people at heart and he is taking giant steps to revamp the State’s economy and give required face-lifts to our decayed infrastructures across the state.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the aspirant to familiarise with the leaders of the party in the area and get a better understanding of the issues that should be urgently addressed if he is given the opportunity to serve.

