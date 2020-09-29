Education

Ado Poly denies fixing resumption of students

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti (ADOPOLY) has refuted the news going viral on social media that the school has announced a resumption date for the students.

 

But, the polytechnic, in a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations, Mr. Ade Adeyemi-Adejolu, however, hinted that the institution was yet to announce a date for students’ resumption.

 

The statement, therefore, described such news as fake which parents, guardians, students and the general public should disregard. It also added that the polytechnic had been making adequate preparation for safe resumption of students, which the date would be officially communicated as soon as the directive comes from the relevant authority.

 

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti has been drawn to a recent fake audio clip in circulation over the social media platforms on the purported post-COVID-19 students’ resumption of the institution.

 

“We wish to categorically inform the general public, parents/guardians and students of all programmes that the institution was, at the time of this statement, yet to take any decision about resumption of students, because we have not received any signal or directive to do that from the higher authorities.

 

 

 

“Although everything necessary was being done or put in place to facilitate a hitch-free resumption of students and academic activities as soon as the Federal Government and the regulating agencies gave their nod.

 

“We wish to, however, inform the general public that the fake audio clip by the scammer be discountenanced in its entirety. Please be further assured that at the due time, an official statement will be issued on resumption of students and academic activities at the polytechnic.”

