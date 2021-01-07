News

Ado Sanusi exits Aero Contractors

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Captain Ado Sanusi has left his position as the Managing Director of Aero Contractors following nearly a four-year stint at the helm of affairs of the carrier. The decision by the brilliant aircraft pilot to leave at a critical period of the carrier’s life was yet unknown as New Telegraph’s effort to reach him on telephone proved unsuccessful.

His exit from the company was yet to be announced by the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) or the carrier. He brought his wealth of experience to an airline that was at the brink of total collapse to ‘profitabili- ty’ and revitalised the carrier’s MRO facility, which brought needed funds to the company. It will be recalled that Aero Contractors had stopped operations on September 1, 2016 due to lack of operational funds and the inability to pay for maintenance costs of its aircraft taken out for checks. It later resumed on December 2, 2016 with two BoeingB737- 500, oneBombardier Dash 8-300 and it was expected to bring in and deploy more aircraft for service.

From February 28 2016, AMCON appointed Mr. Tunde Fagbemi, as receiver manager briefly before Captain Fola Akinkuotu, was appointed the chief executive. However, Sanusi stepped in to change the tide of failure to profitability as soon as possible. Sanusi started his flying career at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, where he obtained Commercial Pilot License and a National Diploma in Aeronautical Sciences.

He then proceeded to the United States where he advanced his education and obtained Air Transport Pilot Licence, Certified Flight and Ground Instructor’s license in the following institution in United States: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Flight Safety Savannah GA, University of Southern California, Simuflite Dallas TX North America Training and Development TX, USAir Training center Pittsburgh PA. Sanusi worked for Kabo Air, a local airline as a Senior First Officer and then proceeded to ExxonMobil as Captain and flight Safety Officer. He then joined Virgin Nigeria as a Captain on the B737 Classic.

He later became the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA). He was responsible for managing the entire Nigerian Airspace and succeeded in laying the foundation for a performance base airspace. He worked in collaboration with other parastatals in the aviation industry (NCAT, Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to implement the total radar coverage on the Nigeria Airspace (TRACON).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CJN: Nigeria’s economy’ll benefit from quick dispensation of justice

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Tanko Muhammad, yesterday said the financial sector and the entire economy stand to benefit from quick dispensation of justice in commercial or business transactions. The CJN said credit reporting reforms in Nigeria require special attention from the judiciary. According to him, credit reporting reforms is a critical position in the economy given […]
News

Wike kicks as Amaechi’s supporters hold counter protest

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, faulted a pro SARS protest organized by the All Progressives Congress, (APC) faction loyal to Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. Speaking in a broadcast, Wike also declared the readiness of the state to set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate the brutality and human rights abuses of […]
News

Mimiko to Akeredolu: You’re an unprogressive governor

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

Former Governor of Ondo State and National leader of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dr. Olusegun Mimiko has described Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as nothing but an unprogressive governor. Mimiko, who stated this while receiving Akeredolu’s deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi, at his country home,   Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state painted ugly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica