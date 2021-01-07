Ado Sanusi exits Aero Contractors

Captain Ado Sanusi has left his position as the Managing Director of Aero Contractors following nearly a four-year stint at the helm of affairs of the carrier. The decision by the brilliant aircraft pilot to leave at a critical period of the carrier’s life was yet unknown as New Telegraph’s effort to reach him on telephone proved unsuccessful.

His exit from the company was yet to be announced by the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) or the carrier. He brought his wealth of experience to an airline that was at the brink of total collapse to ‘profitabili- ty’ and revitalised the carrier’s MRO facility, which brought needed funds to the company. It will be recalled that Aero Contractors had stopped operations on September 1, 2016 due to lack of operational funds and the inability to pay for maintenance costs of its aircraft taken out for checks. It later resumed on December 2, 2016 with two BoeingB737- 500, oneBombardier Dash 8-300 and it was expected to bring in and deploy more aircraft for service.

From February 28 2016, AMCON appointed Mr. Tunde Fagbemi, as receiver manager briefly before Captain Fola Akinkuotu, was appointed the chief executive. However, Sanusi stepped in to change the tide of failure to profitability as soon as possible. Sanusi started his flying career at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, where he obtained Commercial Pilot License and a National Diploma in Aeronautical Sciences.

He then proceeded to the United States where he advanced his education and obtained Air Transport Pilot Licence, Certified Flight and Ground Instructor’s license in the following institution in United States: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Flight Safety Savannah GA, University of Southern California, Simuflite Dallas TX North America Training and Development TX, USAir Training center Pittsburgh PA. Sanusi worked for Kabo Air, a local airline as a Senior First Officer and then proceeded to ExxonMobil as Captain and flight Safety Officer. He then joined Virgin Nigeria as a Captain on the B737 Classic.

He later became the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA). He was responsible for managing the entire Nigerian Airspace and succeeded in laying the foundation for a performance base airspace. He worked in collaboration with other parastatals in the aviation industry (NCAT, Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to implement the total radar coverage on the Nigeria Airspace (TRACON).

