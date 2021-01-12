News

Adoke contracts COVID-19, stranded in UAE

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comment(0)

Former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), is stranded in the United Arab Emirate (UAE) where he tested positive for COVID-19.

 

His counsel and former Justice Minister, Kanu Agabi (SAN) disclosed this yesterday during the sitting of Federal High Court in Abuja. Agabi, who is lead counsel to Adoke in the alleged money laundering charges filed against him and a businessman, Aliyu Abubakar, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), conveyed Adoke’s plight to Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo. Adoke was granted permission to travel abroad for medical examination on December 11, 2020, following a plea to that effect.

 

The judge, who ordered the release of the ex-AGF’s international passport to him, gave him the permission to travel on December 15 and return on January 10, 2021, a day before the scheduled resumption of trial.

 

However, at the resumed trial, Adoke was not in court, prompting his counsel to apologise to the court for the absence. Agabi told the court that his client tested positive to the disease at the point of his return to Nigeria and was subsequently held back by the authorities.

 

He further told the court that Adoke later tested negative to coronavirus after his treatment, but was unable to get flight to the country as ordered by the court.

 

“My Lord, let me apologise to you that the 1st defendant in this matter, Mohammed Bello Adoke, is not in court today due to circumstances beyond his control. “I thank this court for granting him permission to travel abroad for medical examination.

 

“Before he left this country, he tested negative. But unfortunately, while in the UAE, he tested positive at his point of his return to Nigeria. “However, he is now negative after the treatment, but he was unable to get flight to the country. Happily, he will return tomorrow, January 12, 2021,” he said.

Agabi informed the court that an application dated January 4 and filed same day, seeking an extension of time to avail the 1st defendant of the opportunity to take care of himself had already been brought before the court.

 

He then prayed the court to extend the time within which Adoke would be allowed to appear in court for the continuation of his trail.

 

Agabi, however, assured that the former minister would make himself available for his trial at the next adjourned date. Counsel to the 2nd defendant (Aliyu Abubakar), Emmanuel. C. Ikechi, who held brief for Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN), did not oppose the application.

 

Also, the prosecution counsel, Bala Sanga, did not oppose the adjournment plea on the ground that Adoke had been regular in court and in the interest of justice. Justice Ekwo subsequently adjourned the matter until March 1 for continuation of trial.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG frees Magu 10 days after, suspends 12 EFCC’s directors

Posted on Author Onani Emmanuel and Tunde Oyesina

The suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, was yesterday released on bail, after 10 days in police custody. Magu’s release from detention came a few hours after the Nigeria Police Force denied detaining him and advised his lawyers to approach the Presidential Investigation Panel to seek his release. […]
News

AfDB: Obasanjo hails Buhari for supporting Adesina’s re-election

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday commended President Muhammed Buhari for supporting the re-election of the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina. In what appeared to be Obasanjo’s first official reaction to Adesina’s re-election penultimate week, he also commended some past and present African leaders for their support during the period.   […]
News

Unpaid pension: Ex-military personnel in Ekiti seek Buhari’s intervention

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Some military officers in Ekiti State, who retired voluntarily after the civil war of between 1967 and 1970, have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate a process that would clear years of unpaid pension to them with a view to rescuing them from poverty and untimely death. They, however, expressed regret that over 60 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica