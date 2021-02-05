Adoke: E-mail admitted against me by Italian Court forged

A Former Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice of Nigeria, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), yesterday lamented that the so-called new e-mail admitted by an Italian Court against him was forged. Adoke’s position was contained in a statement issued through his lawyer, Femi Oboro of Gromyco Amedu solicitors, London. Adoke stated that the campaign against him that the document is the “proof” that he had a close relationship with Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar, who is on trial in Milan along with Shell and ENI in the Milan Court, was preposterous.

In the release tagged: “Re:Italian Court Accepts Email Evidence against Adoke”, the former AGF noted that he could not have sent an email through another person’s account, adding that he was no longer a minister at the time the purported email was allegedly sent.

He added that the email purportedly sent by him from the email address of AgroupProperties, said to belong to Abubakar, in respect of the OPL 245 transaction of 2011, was a figment of the imagination of his detractors. The statement reads in part, “Our client states categorically that the email (copy enclosed) is a total forgery. First of all, the email is dated 21, June 2011. At the time in question, Mr Mohammed Bello Adoke SAN was no longer the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

