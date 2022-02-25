Adoke, former Justice Minister, granted US medical tourism request

Partial reprieve came the way of the embattled former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, when a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, permitted him to travel to the United States of America (USA) on medical tourism.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in his ruling on Adoke’s request to travel to the U.S. to seek attention to his failing health, ordered the release of his international passport to enable him process his visa.

However, Justice Ekwo ordered Adoke to return the passport within three days of his return to the country.

Adoke is being tried before the court on money laundering related charges. He is standing trial with a businessman, Aliyu Abubakar.

His international passport was deposited in the court in partial fulfilment of the conditions attached to the bail earlier granted him.

Adoke, in his application, dated February 24, 2022 said he needed the passport to process his “medical visa for entry into the U.S. to honour a scheduled medical appointment for lumbar spondylosis at the Spine Institute, Euclid Avenue, Cleveland Hospital, Ohio, USA

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...