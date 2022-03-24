Adolescent Health: FG raises concern over high teenage pregnancy, unsafe abortion rates

In commemoration of the 2022 National and International Adolescent Health (IAHW) Week, the Federal Government has raised concerns over the rate of teenage pregnancies, unsafe abortions and HIV prevalence amongst young people. The 2018 NDHS shows that 19 per cent of teenage girls are mothers and pregnant with their first child, 32 per cent do not attend antenatal care (ANC), 66 per cent delivered without supervision by skilled birth attendants, and young people have an HIV prevalence of 1.9 million which has high gender disparity among them. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire who quoted the 2018 National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) while addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, expressed worry that they were further compounded with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ehanire however maintained that even though adolescents constitute 22 per cent, a significant proportion of the Nigerian population government remains resolute to ensure access to quality health to Nigerians, particularly the adolescent and young people. He said: “National Adolescent Health and development TWG has been repositioned and inaugurated for better performance with membership drawn from relevant stakeholders including Young People led Organisations.

In addition, we created a budget line at national levels for adolescents, developed a two-year National costed work plan and prioritised activities for implementation in 2022. “At the sub-national levels, the National adolescent health policy is being domesticated, frontline health workers capacities are being built and strengthened in collaboration with our partners World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, Lafiya project to mention but a few. We are advocating and making all efforts to strengthen effective coordination of adolescent health programme nationwide.

“I, therefore, urge all the partners to replicate the same structure in their respective states to ensure continuous delivery of essential gender-responsive services and to mitigate barriers faced by adolescents and young people in accessing services.

“To make progress on Universal Health Coverage (UHC), Nigeria recognises the need to keep adolescents at the centre of all programmes that are centred around their health and development in line with the vision that “no adolescent or young person is left behind. Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora who said approximately 12 million girls aged 15–19 years and at least 777,000 girls under 15 years give birth each year in developing regions of the world, added that at least 10 million unintended pregnancies occur each year among adolescent girls aged 15 to 19 years also in the developing world.

He further disclosed that out of the estimated 5.6 million abortions that occur each year among adolescent girls aged 15 to 19 years, 3.9 million were unsafe, contributing to maternal mortality, morbidity and lasting health problems “Adolescent mothers (ages 10–19 years) face higher risks of eclampsia, puerperal endometritis, and systemic infections than women aged 20 to 24 years, and their babies face higher risks of low birth weight, preterm delivery and severe neonatal conditions.”

