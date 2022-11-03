‘Adopt A Healthcare Facility’ may improve PHC services – PSHAN

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN), Dr. Tinuola Akinbolagbe has affirmed that implementing the ‘Adopt A Healthcare Facility Programme’ will boost the quality of healthcare services from the primary healthcare centres as well as reduce the current high maternal mortality in the country.

Speaking on how the planned programme will benefit the populace, Akinbolagbe highlighted that the programme would reverse the decline of infrastructure in health centres across the country over the years by rehabilitating health centres across the country at all levels. She disclosed this at a media forum in Lagos where PSHAN seeks to address challenges of access and utilisation, poor governance, an inefficient supply chain, and the absence of skilled workforce that are some of the issues contributing to the current state of healthcare at the level of PHCs in the country.

The Adopt-A-Healthcare Facility Programme (ADHFP) was conceptualised by the PSHAN through the guidance of one of its founding members, Mr Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede with the primary aim of adopting and standardising at least one primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in each of the 774 local government areas (LGAs) in Nigeria. Under ADHFP, philanthropists can contribute directly to the provision of essential health services to communities that need them or by adopting a primary healthcare facility. Facilities under ADHFP can either refurbish existing facilities or new facilities built from scratch.

So far, there has been the successful revitalisation of two PHCs in Delta and Bauchi States under the pre-pilot phase and the launch which is scheduled to hold this month, November will celebrate the remarkable achievement, launch the initiative and appreciate the contributions of partners and adopters. “The ADHFP launch also aims to provide a compelling platform to onboard new adopters,” said Akinbolagbe, adding, “The press event is to promote the launch event, PSHAN, and the ADHFP programme by extension.” Akinbolagbe pinned the reason for the decline of PHCs to the fact that after getting needed equipment there are no maintenance culture.

She argued that this was causing more damage than could be fathomed for those who have to assess health services from those health centers, especially PHCs. “A lot of people come out when the equip-ment is newly brought into the hospitals; they do the viewing during their launching, people are informed about it, they take photographs and then everybody goes home. Just three months later, when you get to the hospital, the door is locked,” she complained. According to her, “When a company engages in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the end of the day it doesn’t benefit Nigerians. That is why we are intervening at all levels.”

