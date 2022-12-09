Adopt FG’s civil service model, Yemi-Esan counsels states

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has counseled Civil Services in the States to embrace the already developed Strategy and Implementation Plans of the Federal Government already in use by the Federal Civil Service.

This, according to her, was to ensure uniformity and quality service to the entire nation for an enhanced wholistic growth and development. She made the call at the Opening Ceremony of the 2nd Session (Ministerial) of the 44th Meeting of the National Council on Establishments (NCE) in Yola, Adamawa State yesterday. According to a release by M A Ahmed, the the HoCSF, also the Chairman of the Ministerial Session of the NCE, highlighted some of the activities of the Office leveraging on the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021 – 2025 (FCSSIP25), which was duly approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

