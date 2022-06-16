Adopt holistic strategies to tackle insecurity, Fintiri charges Army

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has called on the Nigerian military to, as a matter of necessity; adopt a holistic review of operational strategies and preparedness in view of the continuous rise of insecurity in the country. Toachievethisrole, ithasbecomeanormforfightingforces all over the world to constantly train and prepare in order to maintain its combat readiness through periodic training in line with best practices. He spoke at the opening ceremony of the 3 Division Inter Brigade Warrant Officers and Senior Non- Commissioned Officers Competition 2022, in Yola.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Maxwell Gidado, the governor lamented that the “rise of insecurity in the country has made it imperative for the Nigerian Army to come to the aid of civil authority.” According to him, “It is obvious that the current security challenges in the country are dynamic in nature, involving the use of both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches, which require multi-faceted strategies to be effectively tackled.” The training will foster esprit-de-corps, physical fitness and cultivate healthy rivalry between Nigerian Army formations in order to improve their organisational ability and the level of initiative among the warrant officers and senior non-commissioned officers within 3 Division.

