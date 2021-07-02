News

Adopt Kanu’s arrest tactic to apprehend Miyetti Allah leaders – Ortom tells FG

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday urged the presidency to use the tactics adopted in the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu to also apprehend leaders of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore. The Fulani leadership, the governor said, had claimed responsibility over several killings in Benue and other states of the federation and had been walking freely on the streets without being arrested by security operatives.

The governor, who spoke in Makurdi, maintained that if the Nigerian government had the capacity to arrest Kanu, then they should deploy similar strategy and energy to apprehend Fulani leaders instigating humanitarian crises through attacks and massacre of innocent citizens in the country. He maintained that; “The leaders of Miyetti Allah are here (in the country) with us and have accepted responsibility for several killings in most parts of the country, particularly in Benue State. “It is regrettable that Kanu, who is fighting a just cause, should be arrested while leaders of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, are walking about free.

“Let there be justice and the only way to do this is to arrest the leaders of the herdsmen who have caused so much pain and suffering to our people. Governor Ortom said as a result of the killings, more than one thousand people of the state displaced due to the attacks were wallowing in penury in the internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps lacking basic amenities of life. Kanu was arrested early this week by Interpol after he jumped bail in 2019. He was to be arraigned in court for retrial of his case on July 26, 2021.

