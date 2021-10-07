Adopt national employment plan, NLC tells FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the Federal Government to adopt a National Employment Plan that would engender decent work which would by extension, address the burning issue of peace and stability in the country. President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba made the call at a Decent Work Round-Table discussion held on Wednesday to mark the 2021 World Day for Decent Work(WDDW), with the theme, ‘the Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Health, Employment, Income and Gender Equality are more entrenched and catastrophic than before.’

Wabba, who noted that about 70 per cent of Nigerians has their livelihood in the informal sector, stressed that casualisation of labour was a challenge and seeking for an employment has become perverse. According to him, there was need for Nigeria to engage the process of achieving Sustainable Development Goal 8.7, which is on provision of decent job for the teeming youth by 2030, adding that this would in no small measure, reduce informality in the system by more than half.

He said: “In fact permanent jobs on daily basis are converted to casuals. Causals means those workers that have no social protection, no rights and in most cases most labour standards are undermined. “I must use this opportunity to call on our government at all levels to adopt a national employment plan and I think decent employment is a recipe to addressing the issue of peace and stability because we have many of our youth both trained and untrained looking for jobs and the jobs are not there.”

