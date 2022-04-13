Adopting prolific listing to deepen local bourse

Getting more firms to be listed on the capital market will deepen it and make it robust. CHRIS UGWU writes

The Nigerian Stock Exchange remains predominantly an equity-driven market with certain sectors dominating trading and market capitalisation. On the Main Board, the Financial Services sector leads the pack of the board’s total market capitalisation, while Consumer Goods are a close second. However, of recent, bond trading has been on the rise through the issuance of bonds by the Federal Government. But, it is clear, especially since the slide in the value of the Exchange in 2008, that efforts, including more instruments, are required to improve the fortunes, attraction and experience of investors in the Nigerian stock market. This will also help to reduce the current problem of shallowness and lack of breadth in the capital market as, currently, less than 30 per cent of listed equities are actively traded, while the NSE offers only basic products. Following the sustained depression, market operators have always believed that for the local bourse to restore its past glory as an engine room for economic development the regulatory environment in the Nigerian capital market, it would need to be reviewed in order to attract large firms, especially from the telecommunications and oil and gas sectors of the economy, to list on the exchange. It is believed that an enabling business environment, policies that promote ease of doing business and market forces in line with best practices, are key factors that could encourage companies to list on the Exchange. Analysts have continued to crave for connection between critical sectors of the economy and the capital market in order to broaden the market and create avenues for Nigerians to partake in the wealth creation process. Upstream oil firms like Shell, Chevron and telecommunications firm like Globalcom are yet to list on the Nigerian market, despite the huge returns these firms have reaped from the economy. The clamour for more products and listing on the capital market remain germane as it will help to deepen the market, especially now that there is growing concerns over the number of companies that have delisted from the local bourse.

Over 116 firms delisted from NGX

in 20yrs Quoted companies, numbering over 116, have been delisted from the official list of Nigerian Exchange Limited between 2002 to 2022, according to a report obtained from the Exchange. Investigation by New Telegraph showed that while some firms were delisted for violating post-listing requirements or due to merger and acquisition, others, however, chose to delist voluntarily when they no longer have the capacity to continue to play in the market. It was also found out that most of the companies delisted voluntarily from the bourse had cited harsh economic climate and parent company buy-out as reasons.

Some of these companies that have been delisted due to one reason or the other include Pinnacle Point Group Plc, Afroil Plc, Starcomms Plc, Big Treat Plc, Starcomms Plc, Nigeria Wire & Cable Plc, Nigerian Sewing Machine Manufacturing Plc, Stokvis Nigeria Plc, Jos International Breweries, West Africa Glass Industries Plc, Navitues Energy Plc, Nigerian Ropes Plc, P.S Mandrides Plc, African Paints (Nigeria) Plc ,Afrik Pharmaceuticals Plc. Others include Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, Diamond Bank Plc, New Rest ASL Nigeria Plc, First Aluminum Nigeria Plc, Skye Bank Plc, Fortis Microfinance Bank Plc and Dangote Flour Mills Plc, AG Leventis Nigeria Plc, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria, Continental Reinsurance Plc, Anino International Plc, Law Union and Rock Insurance Plc, 11 Plc (formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc), among others.

Shareholders’ worry

Reacting to the development, shareholders lamented the delisting of companies by the regulatory authorities, noting that it lacked protection of shareholders’ funds. The shareholders, who lamented that investors, especially domestic retail investors, always suffered significant losses whenever companies are delisted, said there was the need for the Exchange to provide more information about how it arrived at its decision. The Chairman, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Boniface Okezie, said: “Unfortunately, the NGX is not communicating with shareholders. As they delist these companies, they don’t care for the fate of shareholders that they are meant to protect.” Okezie argued that while the Exchange said it was protecting the shareholders, the move have been to the detriment of shareholders in the long run, especially if the companies are going concern but ust having difficulties submitting their financials. He said: “The NGX needs to go all out to find out the exact state of the companies. To find out if they can overcome their problems in a short while rather than taking the hostile decision to delist them.” Okezie said that market regulators must pursue friendly policies and initiatives to push the market forward. He said that banks’ nationalisation, to a large extent, affected investor confidence in the market. He said that the current leadership of SEC and NGX had done well with the introduction of various initiatives and zero tolerance on fraudulent capital market operators. Shareholders under the aegis of Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), who also bemoaned the delisting of companies by the regulatory authorities, said it did not augur well for average investors and the nation’s capital market. National Coordinator Emeritus, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Sir Sunny Nwosu, said: “Yes, there are some (of the companies) that look dilapidated and there are some for which I think they (the Exchange) should have done a lot of consultation, especially with the shareholders, because we have suffered a lot in the system.” He said that there was the need for friendly policies and regulation by capital market regulators. Nwosu said that lack of proper compensation to investors that lost their funds during the market meltdown contributed to poor investor confidence in the market, whereas brokers were given forbearance package. Mr. Moses Igbrude, ISAN former publicity secretary, noted that issue of penalties must be readdressed by market operators for confidence building. Igbrude said that some companies had delisted from the exchange due to penalties, while new companies were afraid to list.

Operators seek listing of privatised firms, multinationals

Market operators have reiterated the calls for the authorities to expedite action to list privatised companies on the Exchange. They pointed out that listing of other telecommunications, oil and gas firms to further boost liquidity in the Nigerian capital market, provides opportunities for wealth creation and increases the visibility of the companies to investors on the African continent and across the globe. An independent investor, Amaechi Egbo, said there was no justification for the multinational oil and gas, and telecommunication companies not to list on the Exchange. He noted that the listing of such companies would create employment opportunities, deepen the market and make more capital available for investors. He said: “Apart from the capital inflow, the market needs to be deepened, as most of the big international companies in Nigeria are not participating in the NGX.

This is sad because these companies account for a huge percent-age of revenues in oil, communication, and energy.” Egbo argued that the present privatisation legal framework was such that would make government long-term economic development a mirage. According to him, experiences from successful privatisation exercises in other countries afforded their citizens opportunities to benefit in the transformation of the commonwealth of the enterprises. He stressed that sustained growth and expansion of the nation’s employment space would remain elusive without making privatisation an allinclusive programme.

The Chief Executive Officer of APT Securities & Funds Limited, Mallam Garba Kurfi, said one of the major success stories of the present administration was to convince MTN Nigeria to get listed. He noted: “For bringing MTN Nigeria to the capital market, it attracted Airtel Africa to list on the Nigerian Exchange. Now, we have BUA Foods and BUA Cement listed in the exchange.

“These four companies constitute about 50 per cent of market capitalisation. We hope Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) since it is now a limited liability company will be listed too. “Buhari has signed the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) bill that took us 18 years into law and I wish NNPC will be listed also.

They promised two years and one year for NNPC to be listed on the NGX. We anticipated that the refineries, Nigeria LNG Ltd (NLNG), among others are quoted.” The Chief Operating Officer, Invest- Data Consulting Limited, Ambrose Omoriodon, stated that the exchange provided access to long and medium terms finance for structured businesses and is well-positioned to help multinational, local businesses and a wide range of investors gain an overriding view of the capital market. Additionally, he pointed out that the nation’s bourse also served as a guide to investors and businesses in making wise investment and finance choices. However, he noted that the present market fragmentation where one firm or few firms will be dominating and dictating the movement of the market as currently experienced was not the best for the market.

He said: “We need to have a standardised market where we have companies from across the sectors of the economy listed so that no one firm or few firms will be domineering and dictating the movement of the market as we currently experience. “The listing of MTN Airtel Africa, Airtel Africa and BUA Cement was a welcome development that reduced Dangote Cement’s dominance and control. The government and the market regulators should encourage companies to list and participate. “Making the right policies to drive economic growth and encourage small businesses to list by reducing the cost of listing and post-listing requirements are key to addressing this issue.”

Last line

In as much as the clamour for more listing and products on the capital market are worthwhile, the Nigerian market on its part needs to speed up its evolution process and become more like its counterparts in other economies in the world by adjusting its business and economic models from being only a source of raising capital for listed firms to one that creates economic linkages.

