Adoration Ministry hosts NYCN Special Thanksgiving, as Mbaka charges youth on Leadership.

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, AMEN, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has expressed optimism that the glory and dignity of Nigeria would be restored, despite the economic challenges and vices, as soon as the country redirects its national policies towards youth development.

Father Mbaka stated this at the End-of-Year Thanksgiving of the National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN, held at the Adoration Ministry Enugu. Led by the President of the NYCN, Amb Sukubo Sara-igbe Sukubo and leaders of various ethnic Nationalities Youth groups in the country, the youth were in Enugu state to show appreciation to God for the unity achieved by the NYCN, as exemplified by a united National executive Council, under Sukubo.

Mbaka further said he was hopeful that God would bless and prosper Nigeria, with the emergence of a new breed of young leaders, noting that God is concerned about the well-being of Nigerians, and the youth must galvanize their efforts, towards a democratic takeover of leadership, in the nearest future.

“Nigeria is only going through her own season of challenges. This is our moment of national transformation and spiritual metamorphosis and as such, young people must be well mobilised, for the task of building a new Nigeria.” he said.

The cleric, however, urged Government at all levels to take radical steps at easing the burden of Nigerians by providing necessary basic amenities. He said: “Those in the position of leadership should put Nigeria first; we do not have any other country than Nigeria.

Earlier, Fr. Mbaka had hosted the youth delegation to a dinner at his official residence, where he was formally informed of the decision, to appoint him, as the Spiritual Father of Nigerian Youth. Mbaka while accepting the nomination said, he would be willing to always provide the needed mentorship and spiritual support to the youth across the country, in order to ensure that they occupy their rightful positions in the nation’s polity.

Present during the visit, were members of the Executive Council of the NYCN, and youth leaders of various ethnic Nationalities across the country.

