ADP Kano Guber Candidate, Sharada Denies Withdrawing Candidature

The Kano State Governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and a member of the House of Representatives, Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, has strongly denied withdrawing his gubernatorial candidature, describing the speculation as handiworks of frightening opposition who sees him as a threat.

Sha’aban Sharada not only assured the Kano people and the electorates that he has never withdrawn from the governorship elections race slated for March 18, 2023, but tell them that he is hundreds per cent sure of winning the poll and returning as Governor-Elect comes Saturday.

He made the statement in Kano on Friday, noting with all humility that he is in the contest to the end and he has not muted any idea of withdrawing at this critical time that he is eyeing the exalted seat closely.

He added that his committed to participating in the gubernatorial election, which is why, at the first instance, he joined the race to slug it out with other contestants and with the aim to govern Kano and not to withdraw for anybody, as was insinuated in some quarters.

The ADP Governorship hopeful said so far indicators have shown that he is the most competent and prepared candidate because he is not the political godson of anybody, and as such, he is not withdrawing for any candidate.

Shaaban said it doesn’t make sense to withdraw for candidates who are godsons of some prominent politicians, while his Contest is for the Kano People.

He cited the example of NNPP’s Abba Kabir Yusuf, who was presented by his political godfather, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and who cannot do the bidding of anyone except his political godfather.

He said, “my mission is to make Kano a hub for exports to the West and Sub-Saharan Africa, especially in fish and other Animals”.

He also promises to increase internally generated revenue for Kano from 2 billion to 10 billion monthly.

