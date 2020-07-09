ADP: Our members not defecting to PDP

The National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr. Sani Yabagi, has refuted reports that members of the party in Edo State were defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The national chairman, who stated this at a press briefing yesterday, also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the probe of corrupt persons in his government beyond the suspended Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. According to him, the ongoing presidential investigation should not be limited to the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. The opposition party also denied media reports in some quarters that some members of the ADP defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the governorship election in Edo State.

Addressing a press conference at its national headquarters in Abuja, Yabagi said: “We also want to observe with a measure excitement what is happening in EFCC, because the former acting chairman was been investigated. “We call for thorough investigation of more people in the ruling party and some of the appointees of the administration. It is not only Magu that should be investigated. We want the government to go a step further by investigating some known APC leaders who have been indicted of corruption at different levels.” On the reports of ADP members defecting to PDP, he said those who claimed to have defected to the PDP were not members of ADP abinitio.

