ADR: Lawyers push for virtual training on e-commerce, mediation

Following rapid increase of internet and mobile transactions, lawyers have devised a virtual training programme on e-commerce mediation to manage unending disputes arising from this new trend.

 

An e-commerce mediation accreditation and certification course, which is organized by the Alternative Dispute Resolution Academy of Commercial Intermediates, would equip trainees with adequate knowledge to deal with emerging disputes arising from internet contracts, crypto disputes and similar contracts entered into through social media platforms like Nairaland, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

 

Mrs. Tomi Binuyo, Regulatory Compliance Officer, who spoke on behalf of her firm, noted that Certification would be conducted on 16th December, 2020 via Zoom.

 

She noted that the rapid increase of internet and mobile communications had    led to a boom in e-commerce transactions with an even larger rise in the use of social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for commercial activities.

 

Tomi said this represented new challenges for the court system which was prone to lengthy adjournments, protracted trials and costly delay.

 

She said: “This Certification course will provide an in-depth training in the mechanics of mediating e-commerce transactions ranging from Internet contracts, crypto and blockchain transactions, forex transactions and social media enterprises.”

 

However, the firm’s manager, Raphael Sedemogun, said with a token of N15,997 for early registration, and N25,000 for regular registration, participants would be certified to deploy mediation strategies to achieve win-win outcomes in resolving e-commerce disputes.

 

“Commercial Intermediates ADR Academy provides training, certification and practice opportunities to aspiring Neutrals, ADR Secretaries and ADR Counsel”, Sedemogun added.

