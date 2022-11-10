Adron Games 2022 starts today at YABATECH

The 2022 edition of the Adron Games, the 6th in the series, starts today at the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) in Lagos. In this edition, 18 sporting events are up for contest including Football, Volleyball, Table Tennis, Basketball as well as track and field events. Some of the regions that will compete at the event are Eko (Lagos Island), Capital (Lagos Mainland), Northern, Gateway (Ogun), Oyo, Living Fountain (Osun & Ekiti). Others are Head Office, Directorate of Construction Estate Properties and Acquisition as well as Adron Contractors and Vendors.

All is now set for the sixth edition of Adron Games with the theme “The fit are the Best.” According to a Press Release by Adron Games 2022 Media Consultant, Segun Adebowale, this year’s edition has the theme “The fit are the best”.

ADRON Games is an annual fitness and bonding initiative by ADRON Homes, a leading real estate and property development company in Nigeria. The Director General, Business Strategy of the company, Mr. Ayodeji Ojo-Omoniyi, stated that all was set for the 2022 edition of the games. Ojo-Omoniyi said; “It is an annual event and we expect this to be a special edition because it is taking place in Lagos. We will also feature the Mr. & Mrs. Adron Games for the very first time. It will be a whole lot of fun.”

