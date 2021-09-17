Adron Games organisers inspect Gateway Stadium in Sagamu

Organizers of the 5th edition of the Adron Games yesterday inspected the facilities at the Gateway Stadium in Sagamu, venue of the 2021 edition. The Adron team led by the Group Managing Director of the Adron Homes, Aare Adetola Emmanuel King, expressed satisfaction with the facilities at the Sagamu Stadium and looked forward to the Games next month. He said that the company was unwavering in its avowed plans to help develop sports in the country, as well as, promoting healthy living and friendship among its staff and other members of the corporate world. Ex- Super Eagles attacker and CEO of Match International, consultants to the games, Waidi Akanni, said this year’s event would be more competitive, glamorous and exciting, in line with theme of games, ‘Be Fit For The Top.’
JUST IN: Kenyan wins Lagos Marathon
Kenya's Emmanuel Nabei has won the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon with a time of 2hrs 15 secs.
EPL: Bamford hat-trick as Leeds end Villa's perfect start
Leeds United ended Aston Villa's 100% winning start and ruined their chance of going top of the Premier League thanks to a brilliant Patrick Bamford hat-trick. Villa came into Friday's game having won their first four games of a league campaign for the first time since 1930-31, but three expert finishes from the Leeds […]
Crawley Town upset Leeds 3-0 in FA Cup drama
Crawley Town delivered one of the FA Cup third round's most emphatic upsets as the League Two underdogs tore apart Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds. Three second-half goals rewarded a fantastic performance from John Yems' side as they made light of the 62 places between themselves and their Premier League visitors. Nick Tsaroulla, playing only his […]
