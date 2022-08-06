Sports

Adron Homes plans big for 2022 Games

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

All is now set for the sixth edition of Adron Games which is scheduled to take place between November 10 and 12, 2022 at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos. The event which is organised by leading Real Estate and Property Development company, Adron Homes and Property Limited, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, is themed, ‘The Fit are the Best.’

While addressing the media at their head office, the Director General, Business Strategy of the company, Ayodeji Ojo-Omoniyi, said the event would feature track and field events for Adron workers, Landlords and Home owners, Adron Contractors, Tertiary students as well as Partners of Adron Homes and Properties Limited. Ojo-Omoniyi described the Games as an annual fitness and bonding initiative by the company which brings many stakeholders together and promote fitness among the workers, contractors, home owners and the public. In his words: “At Adron Homes and Properties, we are always showcasing grass root talents in the Tertiary institutions since we started the Adron Games six years ago and this year will not be an exception. “This year, the games would feature 18 Track and Field events like Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Shotput, Long Jump and Tug of war and we will also be introducing Hurdles. “We are excited that Tobi Amusan placed Nigeria yet on the global map recently with her athletics prowess during the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States where she broke the world record twice in the 100 meters Hurdles. We might just discover another Tobi this year.” While lending her voice, the sponsoring company’s group secretary, Jesuyemisi Odeyemi said there would be raffle draw in which the media would be opportune to win prizes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Karsten Warholm sets stunning 400m hurdles world record

Posted on Author Reporter

  Norway’s Karsten Warholm ran a stunning men’s 400m hurdles race to obliterate his previous world record and take gold at Tokyo 2020. Warholm, 25, finished in 45.94 seconds to slash more than seven tenths off his old record, while American Rai Benjamin was hot on his heels to win silver having also beaten the […]
Sports

Beach Soccer league kicks off in Lagos April 3rd

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Beach Soccer league is set to kick off in Lagos from April 3rd to 5th according to the organisers. This is sequel to the approval given by the Nigeria Football Federation NF) to the Beach Soccer League body to kick-start its activities. The Nigeria Beach Soccer Association (NBSA) is a new body Chaired by Honourable […]
Sports

Gaza militants, children among 24 dead as Israel hits Hamas

Posted on Author Reporter

  Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday, hitting the high-rise home of a Hamas field commander and two border tunnels dug by militants, as Hamas and other armed groups fired dozens of rockets toward Israel. The escalation in the conflict was sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem. Since sundown Monday when […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica