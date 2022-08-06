Adron Homes plans big for 2022 Games

All is now set for the sixth edition of Adron Games which is scheduled to take place between November 10 and 12, 2022 at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos. The event which is organised by leading Real Estate and Property Development company, Adron Homes and Property Limited, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, is themed, ‘The Fit are the Best.’

While addressing the media at their head office, the Director General, Business Strategy of the company, Ayodeji Ojo-Omoniyi, said the event would feature track and field events for Adron workers, Landlords and Home owners, Adron Contractors, Tertiary students as well as Partners of Adron Homes and Properties Limited. Ojo-Omoniyi described the Games as an annual fitness and bonding initiative by the company which brings many stakeholders together and promote fitness among the workers, contractors, home owners and the public. In his words: “At Adron Homes and Properties, we are always showcasing grass root talents in the Tertiary institutions since we started the Adron Games six years ago and this year will not be an exception. “This year, the games would feature 18 Track and Field events like Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Shotput, Long Jump and Tug of war and we will also be introducing Hurdles. “We are excited that Tobi Amusan placed Nigeria yet on the global map recently with her athletics prowess during the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States where she broke the world record twice in the 100 meters Hurdles. We might just discover another Tobi this year.” While lending her voice, the sponsoring company’s group secretary, Jesuyemisi Odeyemi said there would be raffle draw in which the media would be opportune to win prizes.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...