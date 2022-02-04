Adu wins Ondo PDP by-election primary

Olumuyiwa Adu has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the February 26 House of Representatives bye-election in Akure North/South, Ondo State. Adu defeated Mrs. Kemi Adesanya, former Commissioner, Dayo Awude, former chairman of Akure South, Bayo Alarapon, and Babatunde Faro in the primary election.

He won the race with 98 votes, while Kemisola Adesanyan took the second position with 70 votes; Babatunde Faro got 40 voted, Bayo Alarapon eight votes while Dayo Awude had 16 votes The election was conducted by a five-man committee headed by Dr. Alabi Fawole. Adu admitted after winning the primary that he was not the best among the aspirants but God ordained it that he would win. He said: “I am determined, it is my project we must change the current situation of this country for the better. We must send the APC away from the government come 2023. I am competent to be there.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...