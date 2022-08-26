Adubuleja-Ojuelegba Central Mosque solicits aid on N5m building project

The Youth Wing of Adubuleja- Ojuelegba Central Mosque, Dalemo, Alakuko, Ogun/Lagos State has appealed to the government at all levels and other philanthropists for financial support to complete the masque. The one-storey building mosque has been left uncompleted for some years as the masque could not meet the financial need to complete it. Speaking, the Youth Wing Chairman of the Masque, Riliwan Azeez said the project has been left half way before it was taken over by the youths to complete it. He said work has commenced on the building but needs about N5 million naira to be completed. Azeez said their anticipation is to complete the mosque sooner, disclosing the plan to carve out a space for library and a hall where Islamic functions can hold.

“We have been trying to gather funds to complete the mosques. We need urgent intervention to raise the block to lintels and cover it because any time it rains, we cannot pray in the mosques. “We try to contribute among one another but that could not go any way, we need support from the government and individuals to spend on the path of Allah.

They can contact our Secretary, Rasaq Adebayo on 07061193610 to make their contributions. May Allah’s bountiful reward not elude anyone who support the mosque.” Also speaking, the Imam of the Mosque, Lukman Bello, noted that it was the effort of members including the elderly worshippers that took the project to its present level. While commending the congregation who has been making donations towards the completion of the mosque, he appealed to the general public for support.

He notes that the mosque needs to be urgently completed to especially during the rainy season to save the worshipers. “We have bee trying on our own but we realise we cannot do it alone. We need support from the people outside and those who can facilitate grants for us, we shall appreciate and Allah will also appreciate them. “The support may be in form of the materials we need. Those who may want to supply us with the materials needed for the project can contact the mosque or our Secretary for further exolainagion on what we really need. May the Almighty Allah bless every donor towards the mosque project.”

