Aduda bows out as Sports Ministry’s Perm Sec

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Gabriel Aduda, on Wednesday handed over the mantle of leadership to the incoming Permanent Secretary, Engr. Nebeolisa Anako, marking the beginning of a new era in the Ministry.

Aduda who spent one year in office as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry thanked all staff for the cooperation he enjoyed from Management Team of the Ministry. He noted that though, it was not all rosy working in a challenging environment with a dynamic and innovative Honourable Minister, Sunday Dare, whose leadership piloted the affairs of the Ministry to enviable heights via initiatives and programmes like adoptan- athlete programme, D.E.E.L, Nigeria Youth Investment Fund, COVID-19 Stimulus Funds he had no regrets.

Aduda urged the Youth and Sports family to equally extend the hand of fellowship and support given to him during his stay in the Ministry to the new Permanent Secretary in order to further consolidate on previous achievements towards actualising the mandate and vision of President Muhammadu Buhari for the teaming Nigerian youth.

