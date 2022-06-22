News

Aduda replaces Abaribe as Senate Minority Leader, Utazi becomes Whip

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, nominated Senator Philip Aduda as the new Minority Leader of the Senate while Senator Chukwuka Utazi chosen as the new Minority Whip. The nominations were contained in a letter signed by the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyawu, which was read at the start of plenary by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Aduda’s nomination was sequel to the resignation of the former Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who last week formally announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Also, the PDP in its letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, explained that Senator Utazi’s nomination as the new Minority Whip, was as a result of the elevation of Senator Aduda to the position of Minority Leader.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

How Maina stole N14bn pension fund, by witness

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Prosecution Witness, in the ongoing trial of a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, on money laundering charges, Mrs. Rouqayya Ibrahim, yesterday, told the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja how the defendant stole over N14billion from the federal pension account. Testifying as PW-9, Mrs. Ibrahim, said investigations revealed […]
News

Sallah: Glo rejoices with Muslims

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As the Nigerian Muslim faithful join their counterparts all over the world to mark this year’s Eid-El-Kabir, digital solutions provider, Globacom, has congratulated them on yet another celebration in the worship of the Almighty Allah.   In a goodwill message sent to Nigerian Muslims on Monday, Globacom urged Muslims to use the occasion of the […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Nigeria’s sovereignty: Amaechi faces Reps over $400m Chinese loan today

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, will have a date with the House of Representatives over the controversy surrounding a $400million loan from China for building of railway lines in the country.   Amaechi is expected to appear alongside his Finance, Budget and National Planning counterpart, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed and the Director General […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica