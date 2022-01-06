Adult stem therapy offers hope for stroke patients

…can effectively treat 122 autoimmune disorders

Available evidence has shown that adult stem therapy offers hope for patients suffering from debilitating medical conditions, giving assurance that they may recover fully and live a normal life. This was made known at this year’s annual Health Writers’ Association of Nigeria (HEWAN) conference which took place in Lagos. Medical Director of Glory Wellness and Regenerative Centre, Dr. David Ikudayisi spoke on the theme ‘Regenerating Medicine, Benefits of Adult Stem Cell Therapy’.

The medical practitioner revealed that disease that can be treated with adult stem cell therapy includes any disease where there is tissue degeneration and many disorders with no identifiable medical conditions and assured that incurable disease are becoming a thing of the past. According to him, ‘Adult Stem Cell Therapy’ can effectively treat 122 Autoimmune Disorders in the body adding Autism, Diabetes Type I and II, Hypertension, Stroke especially acute Stroke and Cerebral Palsy, Erectile Dysfunction, Female Infertility, Osteoarthritis, Chronic Joint Pain”, amongt others.

Dr. Ikudayisi, a Diplomate of American Board of Internal Medicine with practice in Lagos and Tampa Florida, United States, said Regenerative medicine is gaining global currency as it is widely in use in most developed continents including Europe, Asia and Amer-ica. Quoting Mayo Clinic, Minnesota, in the States, according to him, “Regenerative Medicine is a game-changing area of medicine with the potential to fully heal damaged tissues and organs, offering solutions and hope for people who have conditions that today are be yond repair”.

The doctor explained that regenerative medicine comprises Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, a blood based therapy and ‘Adult Stem Cell Therapy’ which involves the use of body fat, bone marrow and umbilical cord stem cells, expanciating that stem cells work through a ‘Paracrine effect’. He also assured that Adult Stem Cell can be used as an anti-aging therapy especially in treatment of erective dysfunction in men, enhanced orgasm and infertility in women.

Ikudayisi claimed that Adult Stem Cell has been used to successfully treat a number of otherwise hopeless cases including a one year non-healing stage three Decubitus ulcer in a patient with incomplete spinal cord injury, explaining alongside that the stem therapy was also used to treat a 60 year male three weeks acute stroke and treatment of stage 4 Osteoarthritis right hip joint in 74 year old female in November 20, 2020.

He urged Nigerians especially the elite who spend millions of dollars annually on overseas treatment to embrace regenerative medicine for better health and reduction in medical tourism, at the same time, advising patients to seek early treatment to ensure higher success rate and less number of sessions needed and less expensive. “Regenerative Medicine does not promise cure but incremental improvement that orthodox medicine may not be able to offer the patient as of today,” the medical practitioner said.

