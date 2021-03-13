Arts & Entertainments

Adultery allegation: Mike David apologises to Apostle Suleiman

Mike David, former pastor at Omega Fire Ministries has apologized to Apostle Johnson Suleman for accusing him of sleeping with his wife. In a viral video made by David earlier in February, Apostle Suleman had transferred his wife to a branch of his church in Abuja. This according to him, however led her to ignoring her marital responsibilities. Apostle Suleman had refuted the claims in a viral video.

The wife of Mike David, Pastor Mary Edeko had also called him out claiming that her husband was only in for some cheap blackmail. She denied every claim of sleeping with the man of God and abandoning her family. In her video, she had claimed it was her husband who demanded that her bride’s price be paid back.

Mr. Mike David didn’t restrain in his accusations as he made further claims, rather, he threatened to expose the “truth” behind the Stephanie Otobo sex scandal and how Apostle Suleman allegedly got Otobo to apologize for the sex scandal. Following through on one of his threats, Mike David released an audio file.

In the audio file, Apostle Suleman was heard threatening someone. However, David has now claimed that the said audio was doctored by him. He has apologized for all the accusations made against Apostle Suleman and his wife. In the trending video, he said he’s been on a “spiritual sojourn” and had received instructions from the Lord to apologize to the man of God. And he also apologised to Omega Fire Ministries and to Apostle Suleman’s wife. It is unclear what led to the retraction of the allegation he previously levelled against Apostle Suleman.

