Adults-only Circa Resort and Casino opens

Located in historic Downtown Las Vegas, the 1.25 million-square-foot Circa Resort and Casino, the first adults only casino resort, which opened to the public last month, will pay homage to the city’s Golden Era through vintage design, nods to Vegas history and old-school service, while capitalizing on future Las Vegas trends and high-tech advancements to deliver an epic, one-of-a-kind experience.

Conceived by Downtown Las Vegas developer and CEO Derek Stevens, who’s played a pivotal role in the revitalization of Downtown Las Vegas, Circa will be the tallest hotel tower north of the Strip and is the area’s first casino-resort built from the ground up in more than 40 years.

Steven’s ingenuity enabled Circa to open eight weeks early in the midst of a global pandemic. Circa features a host of gaming-changing amenities, including: The world’s largest sportsbook, Circa Sports, boasting multi-level stadium seating, food delivered right to guests in their seats from Saginaw’s Delicatessen and Victory Burger and Wings, and a three-story, 78-million-pixel high-definition screen viewable throughout the property’s two-story casino; A sports-lovers paradise, Stadium Swim is a dynamic pool amphitheater operating 365 days a year (giant hot tubs in winter months) and anchored by a 14-million-pixel screen broadcasting the biggest games and major televised events.

Its six temperature-controlled pools and two spas feature the most advanced Ultraviolet Light sanitation and recirculation patterns, making them the cleanest in Las Vegas and beyond. 777 well-appointed rooms and suites will stun with unparalleled views of the surrounding Las Vegas Valley, vast spaces for entertaining guests, king beds (including double kings!) in every standard room, and diverse offerings like high-style bunk bed accommodations for the ultimate party spot; Several original restaurant concepts, including delicatessen fare at Saginaw’s Delicatessen from legendary restaurateur Paul Saginaw; premium steaks and seafood at Barry’s Downtown Prime from Chef Barry S. Dakake; authentic Carolina barbecue at Project BBQ; all-star menus at Victory Burger & Wings Co.

from the founding family of American Coney Island; and Pan-Asian cuisine from Downtown Las Vegas’ Chef Dan Coughlin at 8 East; A collection of eclectic beverage concepts embodying the essence of Downtown Las Vegas and honoring the city’s most iconic eras, including the luxe rooftop lounge Legacy Club celebrating the city’s founding fathers; 165-ft long sports hub, MEGA BAR; the new home to Vegas’ legendary flair bartenders, Circa Bar, the longest outdoor bar in Nevada; and Vegas Vickie’s cocktail lounge, the new home to the iconic 40-foot-high neon kicking cowgirl, after a fresh makeover, over course; Garage Mahal, a fully integrated ride-share hub as well as one of the most convenient parking and transportation venues in the city, with a focus on an elevated level of service, cleanliness and safety, appointed with extra lighting, art and air conditioning throughout.

