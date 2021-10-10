Body & Soul

Adunni Ade: Why I don’t like working with male sound engineers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stunning Nigerian actress, Adunni Ade, has narrated how
she was allegedly molested by a male sound engineer on
a movie set.

 

The actress, who spoke in an Instagram session with her fans,
said the experience made her to stop working with male sound
engineers.

Ade recalled that on the said day, the sound engineer was supposed
to simply clip a mic box on her back while filming of the
undisclosed movie was on.

 

The actress alleged that the sound engineer, however, shoved his
full hand down to her backside, adding that his action made her
uncomfortable.

 

Ade said when she raised the alarm over his action, the sound
engineer insisted that he did nothing wrong.

The 39-year-old film star also said she initially attempted to
report the matter to authorities but later shelved the decision
after people begged her.

“I don’t even let male sound men mike me anymore because
I was once molested, would molest be the right word? I was
gonna report to the authorities but I was begged not, this person
was still adamant you know standing his ground that he didn’t do
anything,” she said.

“You wanna out a lapel, the black box, to clip it to my back and
you show your hands all the way down there inside my back and
I felt very weirded out and I was trying not to create a scene but he
was trying to create a scene.”

 

In a follow-up post, the movie star called out those accusing her of
chasing clout, adding that molestation should never be condoned.
“We don’t chase clout over here. I speak my truth and can never
be intimidated or silenced! Molestation is wrong! Inappropriate
touching is wrong!” she added.

 

“Rape is wrong! If you sound engineer would prefer to come out
and speak up please do. Enough witness on set on the said day.
One thing I hate being called is a liar! I will murk you to the dirt!”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Top 3 most expensive fruits in the world

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Yubari Melon Melons are the most expensive species of any fruit in the world. A pair of Yubari Melan was auctioned in 2014 for $26,000. At $26,000, Yubari melon is worth N12, 272, 000 million in Naira.   This melon grows in Hokkaido Island near Sapporo and is a hybrid variety of other sweet melons. […]
Body & Soul

Silver Praise out with a gospel song

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Young Togolese gospel singer based in Nigeria Silver Praise, said that he is ready to drop his new gospel song titled ‘Holy is Your Name’.   Praise, who started singing since he was 12 year old came in to the music industry fully in 2011. He said that he became a born again before going […]
Body & Soul

Benefits of body massage

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

An average Nigerian sees visiting the spa or going for full body massage as luxury for the super rich in the society.   Health and beauty experts have continued to campaign for benefits of taking care of the body before it breaks down from stress.   A beauty expert and founder of Sera Beauty Secret […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica