Adunni Ade: Why I don’t like working with male sound engineers

Stunning Nigerian actress, Adunni Ade, has narrated how
she was allegedly molested by a male sound engineer on
a movie set.
The actress, who spoke in an Instagram session with her fans,
said the experience made her to stop working with male sound
engineers.
Ade recalled that on the said day, the sound engineer was supposed
to simply clip a mic box on her back while filming of the
undisclosed movie was on.
The actress alleged that the sound engineer, however, shoved his
full hand down to her backside, adding that his action made her
uncomfortable.
Ade said when she raised the alarm over his action, the sound
engineer insisted that he did nothing wrong.
The 39-year-old film star also said she initially attempted to
report the matter to authorities but later shelved the decision
after people begged her.
“I don’t even let male sound men mike me anymore because
I was once molested, would molest be the right word? I was
gonna report to the authorities but I was begged not, this person
was still adamant you know standing his ground that he didn’t do
anything,” she said.
“You wanna out a lapel, the black box, to clip it to my back and
you show your hands all the way down there inside my back and
I felt very weirded out and I was trying not to create a scene but he
was trying to create a scene.”
In a follow-up post, the movie star called out those accusing her of
chasing clout, adding that molestation should never be condoned.
“We don’t chase clout over here. I speak my truth and can never
be intimidated or silenced! Molestation is wrong! Inappropriate
touching is wrong!” she added.
“Rape is wrong! If you sound engineer would prefer to come out
and speak up please do. Enough witness on set on the said day.
One thing I hate being called is a liar! I will murk you to the dirt!”