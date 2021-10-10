Adunni Ade: Why I don’t like working with male sound engineers

Stunning Nigerian actress, Adunni Ade, has narrated how

she was allegedly molested by a male sound engineer on

a movie set.

The actress, who spoke in an Instagram session with her fans,

said the experience made her to stop working with male sound

engineers.

Ade recalled that on the said day, the sound engineer was supposed

to simply clip a mic box on her back while filming of the

undisclosed movie was on.

The actress alleged that the sound engineer, however, shoved his

full hand down to her backside, adding that his action made her

uncomfortable.

Ade said when she raised the alarm over his action, the sound

engineer insisted that he did nothing wrong.

The 39-year-old film star also said she initially attempted to

report the matter to authorities but later shelved the decision

after people begged her.

“I don’t even let male sound men mike me anymore because

I was once molested, would molest be the right word? I was

gonna report to the authorities but I was begged not, this person

was still adamant you know standing his ground that he didn’t do

anything,” she said.

“You wanna out a lapel, the black box, to clip it to my back and

you show your hands all the way down there inside my back and

I felt very weirded out and I was trying not to create a scene but he

was trying to create a scene.”

In a follow-up post, the movie star called out those accusing her of

chasing clout, adding that molestation should never be condoned.

“We don’t chase clout over here. I speak my truth and can never

be intimidated or silenced! Molestation is wrong! Inappropriate

touching is wrong!” she added.

“Rape is wrong! If you sound engineer would prefer to come out

and speak up please do. Enough witness on set on the said day.

One thing I hate being called is a liar! I will murk you to the dirt!”

