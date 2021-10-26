Aduwo to FG: Explore dialogue option with Kanu to douse tensions in South-East

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been urged to engage the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu in the line of dialogue to restore peace and stability in the south-east region.

Making the appeal on Tuesday in Lagos, the Permanent Representative of the Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) to the United Nations, Mr. Olufemi Aduwo, said the federal government should take advantage of the presence of Kanu in its custody to strike a meaningful dialogue.

Kanu, the IPOB leader, is currently facing trial on a seven-count amended charge bordering on treason and terrorism.

Aduwo said, “It may look somehow, but the government should start a process of engagement. When you are fighting any religious, tribal or political war, it takes time and tactics to end it. The best option is to engage them because every war will still end up on the roundtable.”

According to him, the only way to guarantee peace in the south-east is not by force or military options only, adding that the National Security Adviser should take the lead on behalf of the government to engage and look into the different agitations and concerns.

Aduwo, who is also the president of the Rights Monitoring Group (RMG), stated that, “For example, I expect Mr President through his security advisers especially the National Security Adviser, to have a conversation with Nnamdi Kanu, while he is still in detention. If Kanu dies today in detention, God forbids, the agitation for Biafra may not still fizzle out.

“Let the elders from the south-east and a committee from the federal government seat with him (Kanu) and get his commitment for peaceful resolution. We can’t continue like this; there is no peace in the east and the effect especially on hands-on trade and skills may soon be felt across the country.

“School children are at home, workers can’t move, traders are shut down from going to market. The federal government and other stakeholders should forget about ego and institute a dialogue process with Kanu and IPOB. If the US can negotiate with the Taliban, why are we thinking it is a big deal?

“I want to appeal to Mr President to open the dialogue with some of these seccesional agitators and this is not a question of the military because they are already overstretched.”

