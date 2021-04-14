Aduwo: Why state govts are unable to access foreign grants, funds

Comrade Olufemi Aduwo is the president of Rights Monitoring Group (RMG) and the permanent representative of the Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) to the United Nations. In this interview, he speaks on political developments in Nigeria, the insolvency of state governments, President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical vacation, among others. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Are you not worried about the insolvency of states in the country and the level of local and international debt? Why do you think some of these states are missing out on foreign grants and funds for development?

A major currency that grants access within the international circuit is transparency. It is just like asking why Nigeria prefers to borrow money from China and not from European countries and the United States. It is not that they don’t want to borrow us but they are not ready to play ball. We have heard about the antics of some Chinese companies and how they ferry dollars to Africa countries to bribe government officials. They don’t want corruption in their country, but they bribe officials in other countries to do business with them. Basically, we have a constitution that is not working.

For example, how could someone be selling alcohol in Lagos and someone in the north, who because of religion cannot drink the beer but is ready to take and share part of the Value Added Tax on the beer. SHAME! It is only Lagos State and some few oil-producing states that are solvent.

The rest are beggars always going cap in hand to Abuja. The foreign grants available are more than $500bn in a year. But it is still the issue of transparency. Our organization has assisted over 10 state governors to access grants from climate funds, we started with MDGs and now SDGs. Former Governor Peter Obi from Anambra severally accessed funds for education in the state. There is also the need to have a monitoring mechanism for such funds and civil society should be handy on this.

President Buhari is on medical vacation at a time Nigerian doctors are on strike over non-payment of salaries. What do you think that portends for our health sector?

President Buhari is the only person that patronizes foreign hospitals more than any other president in the world. It is surprising that even the clinic in Aso Villa is not functioning. If the clinic in the seat of power cannot be functioning, that means nothing is functioning in Nigeria. That also goes to show that our healthcare system is in a mess.

There was a time the President’s wife, Aisha Buhari said there was no syringe in Aso Villa clinic yet billions of naira is voted for it every year. Garba Shehu said the President only went to visit a doctor he has known for 30 years. I know that since Buhari left government in 1985, he never travelled anywhere until he got elected in 2015. So, where did he meet the doctor that they claimed he met abroad 30 years ago? In fact, Buhari has never performed Hajj before. When he was Head of State, it was the late Tunde Idiagbon that went on pilgrimage to Makkah when their government was overthrown.

The last time he went to Makkah was not during Hajj. He went as a visitor with Senator Ibikunle Amosun when they opened the Holy Ka’aba for him. Let me tell you the truth about Buhari. He may be nepotistic and clannish but he is definitely not a religious bigot. If a clinic in Aso Villa that is supposed to take care of the President, Vice- President and their families cannot do an ordinary check-up, then it is clear evidence that our healthcare system has failed.

The NNPC has said it can longer sustain payment of subsidy and that the current price of petroleum cannot be sustained. Do you think a fresh fuel hike is inevitable?

We woke up a few days ago and the fuel price moved from N162 to N220. I bought fuel in Ondo State at N221 and later we heard from the Minister of State for Petroleum and the presidency that PPPRA increased the price without approval. The issue is PPPRA is a government agency and that was why I told people that, in few weeks, the government will increase the price. Now, a few days ago, the NNPC GMD Mele Kyari said that they can no longer sustain subsidy payment. If you recall, in 2003, President Buhari said subsidy is a fraud and whoever is talking about subsidy is a thief. Now his government is paying subsidy but he has not withdrawn that statement.

We have 400,000 barrels every day for local consumption. If we refine that crude oil from Cotonou, you will get oil and by-products. It costs about $20 to produce a barrel of crude oil. When you produce a barrel, you can get more than 100 litres of kerosene and diesel from a barrel.

So, if we still sell the Nigerian petrol for N50, we will still make a lot of gains. To me, this is a monumental fraud that Mr President himself does not understand. The word ‘subsidy’ is just a fraud. Even if you bring my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ to rule Nigeria, he will feel confused.

President Buhari promised us in 2015 that the refineries are going to work and now we are almost in his sixth year, yet none is working. They are now telling us that they are going to spend $1.5bn to fix a refinery when you have less than three years to go, the truth is that the money will be spent and nothing good will come out of that refinery. It is a big sham.

The United States government exonerated the Nigerian Army of any killings during the #ENDSARS protests in Lekki Tollgate, Lagos State on October 20, last year. What is your take on that?

During the Lekki toll gate saga, I visited Lekki three times to offer support with help of a donor NGO. On the day of the incident; that is on October 20, I left Lekki toll gate around 4 am. I witnessed when the army came around 6:45 pm. I am not a member of APC. I am a father and it will be stupid of me not to say anything I know.

Even when the Army left and the police came, I was there. The incident was blown out of proportion. Yes, the Army came to the tollgate but if you look at the lady (DJ Switch) that did the video recording, you will see that the soldiers were shooting into the air. Also, the lady never showed dead bodies.

If a soldier carries two magazines which they usually use for such occasion, it contains 60 bullets. At 20 metres away, one soldier alone will kill nothing less than 100 people because a single bullet is capable of killing 20 people.

The lady even said she confronted the soldiers and it was reported in the media. We have met with the United Nations on this issue because I have no other nation than Nigeria. I have attended the UN Human Rights Council and I tendered some documents. My organisation and others are doing a seminar in a few days’ time Geneva.

Some people are meeting there to tender some documents again on why the American government should do more in helping Nigerian military to tackle the issue of Boko Haram. So, what the United State government said about the Lekki toll gate incident is nothing but the truth. The Governor of Lagos state said only two people died but Amnesty International gave an outrageous figure which they and CNN cannot verify.

As an eye witness, what did you witness during the incident?

There was a commotion. But let me say that a lot of people died across the country during the protest. Even in some parts of Lagos aside from Lekki, people died. Like the governor of Lagos said, during a commotion, people can be trampled upon while running helter-skelter. There can also be stray bullets. Also, the police came after the army left. Why can’t the media investigate what happened when the police came? Why the focus on the military alone.

Some Nigerians faulted the action of the state government in declaring a curfew and sending soldiers to Lekki. What is your position on that?

That is the only area where I disagree with the Lagos State government. I believe they should admit that there is an error in the manner in which they declare the curfew. The curfew was announced around 10 am when Lagosians are already at their places of work. I also listened to the governor when he said that around 6 pm, he had to shift the curfew.

By the time he announced the postponement, the curfew was already in action. So, the blame rests squarely on the governor’s table because this protest lasted for two weeks and the military never harassed anybody during that period. The issue has to do with what was communicated to the soldiers that went to the tollgate. That was why when the Lagos State Government set up the EndSARS panel, I told Mr Ebun–Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) that he should pull out of that panel because I know nothing can come out of that panel.

It can’t achieve anything. Can the governor sack a policeman or soldier if found guilty when he is not their employer? What has come out of the various panel set up across the states of the federation? It would have been better if the federal government took charge of the panel but for states to do it; I know it won’t achieve anything because you can only fire the person you hire.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu himself has been implicated but can he be summoned to attend the panel? The answer is no because he has immunity. Four months since the panels were constituted, what has it achieved? Nothing! To me, it is just a job for the boys.

