Advans La Fayette MFB launches education loans

Leading microfinance bank, Advans La Fayette MFB Limited, a member of Advans Group, yesterday, unveiled education loan products to assist school owners and parents to run their schools and pay school fees with ease. The new products are Advans Boost, comprising of Advans School Boost and Advans Eduloan. Advans School Boost is designed to provide working and investment capital for school owners while Advans Eduloan is to assist parents to pay their children’s school fees with ease. The third product is the Advans Kiddies, which is a high-yield savings account to help parents save towards the future of their children while still earning interest.

In his welcome remarks at the launch and stakeholders’ engagement event held in Lagos, the Managing Director, Advans La Fayette MFB Limited, Gaëtan Debuchy, said: “We recognised that lack of finance is one of the biggest banes of education. Emboldened by the fact that investment in quality education yields the best dividend, we created these products to offer solutions to the challenge. As a leading microfinance bank, we are focused on providing premium financial services to our customers.” Also speaking at the event, the Project Manager, Advans La Fayette MFB, Fanny Belhomme, said: “Advans School Boost allows school owners to access loans up to 75 million naira to cover school expenses. The loan has a very competitive interest rate, a flexible repayment plan and no hidden costs. “Parents can access up to N500,000 with the Advans Eduloan, to pay their children’s school fees. The loan is easy to access, with a low-interest rate and flexible repayment plans,” she added. The Marketing and Communication Manager, Advans La Fayette MFB, Kayode Abraham, said: “The process of accessing the education loans is neither rigorous nor daunting. Simply visit our website: www. advansnigeria.com to complete the application form and receive the funds immediately, if eligible.”

