Advisory attempt to destabilise Nigeria – General Anyalemechi

The pioneer Comman-dant of the Nigerian Army School of Legal Studies, Zaria, Kaduna State, Brig-Gen. Godwin Anyaleme-chi (retd), has accused the United States (US) of al-leged espionage, saying the recent security advisory of imminent terrorist attack in the country was an attempt to destabilise the nation.
Anyalemechi said the development had the ca-pacity of disrupting the psyche of Abuja in par-ticular, and the nation in general.
“They (US) are only just trying to cause unnecessary scare. The United States is (allegedly) a destabilising country; it destabilises na-tions.
“They (allegedly) try and thrive so much in es-pionage. Even if they have such information and se-cret, by coming out to give  such an alert, is destabilis-ing the psyche of the capi-tal of the nation.
“Why can’t they secretly tell the government about it, than bringing such an alert,; making it open to everybody”.
He wondered what will become of the threat alert, in the event that same turned out to be false.
His words: “What hap-pens at th end of the day, if there is no such thing? If at the end of the day, what role have they played, what have they portrayed themselves to be?
“My position is that, as-suming without conceding, that such a thing will hap-pen, they wouldn’t have given an open alert to ev-erybody.
“Destroying the psy-che of everybody, making everybody afraid. To me, it is an unnecessary espi-onage; the US are always like that.”

 

