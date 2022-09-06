Advocacy for attitudinal change, grassroots mobilisation

As 2023 general election gradually approaches, stakeholders have redoubled their efforts at getting more people to have attitudinal change towards the electioneering process. CALEB ONWE reports

T he season began on an apprehensive note as stakeholders realised that apathy has been one of the drawbacks of the political experience in the country. Over the years, many citizens have been disappointed at the outcomes of the political processes especially during elections.

Of course this culture of apathy has resulted in negative outcomes such as the rigging of polls and imposition of leaders at various levels in the governance of the country.

How to reverse this ugly trend was the cardinal message, penultimate week, when the Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu engaged people from the grassroots on the best approach to choosing the right leaders In the audience were essentially women and youths drawn from the six Area Councils of the FCT, and other states within the North Central geopoltical zone.

Cardinal message

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that one important message which resonated and will reverberate for a long time, was that getting more people to participate in elections would entrench better democracy and also promote good governance.

Some of the participants said that allowing few privileged people take major decisions that affect many lives was no longer fashionable.

Others argued that staying away from the political arena was tantamount to a political suicide mission, which they no longer want to tolerate. According to them, it was high time that politicians were reminded that one of the ideals of democracy was, institutionalising good governance for the benefit of the poor masses at the grassroot, through mass political participation.

Why the crowd and high risk

Inside Abuja tried to know why party supporters took such a high risk to come to Abuja, all the way from Kogi, Benue, Niger, Nassarawa states to attend just an inauguration of an appointee. It was discovered that the Minister had remained a great grassroot mobilizer, and that many grassroot people were always at home with her.

It was further discovered that as a former Women Leader of the ruling party, her impact was felt by many especially the downtrodden at the grassroot.

Taking the message home

Some of the supporters who came from outside the Federal Capital Territory vowed to ensure that all relevant stakeholders were involved in the electioneering processes. They have also pledged to promote peace and unity, both during and after the elections.

Unlike before when people just follow politicians sheepishly, a great percentage of the people appeared to have sufficient electoral education capable of producing the desired results.

The minister’s advice

The minister used the opportunity to call on the youths to eschew violence and the dissipation of negative energies as such acts could derail democracy. Aliyu urged them to improve on their participation in electoral activities for good governance, rather than stok ing ethnic or religious conflicts.

She equally persuaded them to ensure that 2023 elections was used in enthroning leaders who can make the required sacrifices towards upholding the unity of Nigeria. Aliyu warned those engaged in spreading fake news on the social media to retrace their steps.

According to her, such acts were unpatriotic, as it was a disservice to the nation, considering the enormous dangers that come with it.

“As the greatest resource of any nation, the role of the youths in peaceful elections transcend beyond going to cast your votes. You must put up the very best conduct that will lead to a peaceful emergence of a leader”, Aliyu added.

Last line

One thing that was conspicuously open for all discerning minds during the event, was the fact that Nigerians were becoming more politically literate. There was a clear indication that the youths have resolved to take the centre stage in choosing their leaders, and may resist every attempt to prevent them from having their way.

