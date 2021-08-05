News

Advocacy group hails military over mass surrender of suspected terrorists

Our Reporter

A non-partisan group, the Unity Advocacy Group (UAG), has noted the “mass surrendering” of suspected terrorist elements to the state, saying the development was due to the avowed commitment of the military to restore absolute peace and order to the country.

The UAG, in a statement, Thursday,  said its investigation revealed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), has vowed to deny enemies of state freedom of action.

The group urged local and international stakeholders to continue to lend their support to the military, whose troops have continued to lay down their lives, in defence of the country’s sovereignty.

In the statement by the group’s Convener, Mr. Ifeanyi Aigbedion, the group said: “The recent surrender of some Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters show that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is the forest untenable for them.”

According to the advocacy group: “Nigerians must support and continue to back our military personnel as they seek to restore peace in the country.

“We use this medium to appeal to the remaining fighters to lay down arms and join the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the present leadership to make our country peaceful and economically prosperous.

“We use this opportunity to urge Amnesty International to stop boosting morale of criminals in the country. These criminals commit atrocities hoping that human Rights bodies will come to their aid. This is the human rights they deny their numerous victims.

“We are glad to note the numerous achievements of the present leadership of Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) within a short time. Without doubt, this will boost morale of our military personnel and make them continue to give their best to the country.”

