Advocacy group tasks Plateau Assembly on anti-cultism law

A group, the Coalition of Plateau State Civil Society for Peace and Human Right, has tasked the State Assembly on the urgent need to pass the anti-cultism bill pending before it.

This, the coalition noted, will give legal teeth to efforts by the state government to deal with cult-related activities in the state.

In the same vein, the peace and advocacy group has lauded security agencies in the state, especially the military task force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), for routing suspected cjltists and other crimal elements from their hideouts.

In a statement, Monday,the group said it was elated that a week after raising concerns about the ugly situation, it was greeted with news of the arrest of 27 suspected cultists by the special military task force.

”We therefore want to finally appeal to Governor Simon Bako Lalong to continue to provide the necessary support to all the security agencies to enable them defeat this crime once and for all,” the coalition said.

The statement reads: “It is with utmost humility and sense of patriotism that we wish to sincerely appreciate the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major General Chukwuemeka Okwonkwo, for what he is doing on the Plateau by cleaning the state of crimes and criminal activities.

“We are also elated for what other security agencies are doing in collaboration with OPSH, a special military task force set up for internal security in Plateau State, Southern Kaduna and Bauch State, to clean the areas cultists, kidnappers and other criminals. The officers and men of OPSH have shown professionalism, bravery and rare commitment to duty, this is really commendable.

“This response by the outfit all the time has restored the once lost confidence on the security agencies and we pray earnestly that the tempo is sustained so that we can have a peaceful Yuletide season and a decent society.”

