News

Advocacy group tasks Plateau Assembly on anti-cultism law

Posted on Author Our Reporter Comment(0)

A group, the Coalition of Plateau State Civil Society for Peace and Human Right, has tasked the State Assembly on the urgent need to pass the anti-cultism bill pending before it.

This, the coalition noted, will give legal teeth to efforts by the state government to deal with cult-related activities in the state.

 

In the same vein, the peace and advocacy group has lauded security agencies in the state, especially the military task force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), for routing suspected cjltists and other crimal elements from their hideouts.

 

In a statement, Monday,the group said it was elated that a week after raising concerns about the ugly situation, it was greeted with news of the arrest of 27 suspected cultists by the special military task force.

”We therefore want to finally appeal to Governor Simon Bako Lalong to continue to provide the necessary support to all the security agencies to enable them defeat this crime once and for all,” the coalition said.

The statement reads: “It is with utmost humility and sense of patriotism that we wish to sincerely appreciate the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major General Chukwuemeka Okwonkwo, for what he is doing on the Plateau by cleaning the state of crimes and criminal activities.

“We are also elated for what other security agencies are doing in collaboration with OPSH, a special military task force set up for internal security in Plateau State, Southern Kaduna and Bauch State, to clean the areas cultists, kidnappers and other criminals. The officers and men of OPSH have shown professionalism, bravery and rare commitment to duty, this is really commendable.

 

“This response by the outfit all the time has restored the once lost confidence on  the security agencies and we pray earnestly that the tempo is sustained so that we can have a peaceful Yuletide season and a decent society.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

How Indians ‘imprisoned’ us –Rescued Kano farm rice workers

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Hundreds of rice farm workers, who were said to have been detained for months by an Indian rice firm in Kano, are asking the Federal Government to shut down the company and prosecute the owners for using Nigerians as slaves. Three of the 126 workers, Sani Sani, Dauda Mikaili and Tijjani Tukur, who spoke to […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Why we shutdown Eti- Osa Isolation Centre-Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has explained that the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre was shut because its patients were evacuated to a more expansive isolation centre in Anthony area of the state.   According to the governor, apart from the Eti-Osa isolation Centre which was shut on Friday July 30, there was plan to […]
News

Wike: NDDC gave opposition N10bn to stop my re-election

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday alleged that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) released the sum of N10 billion to politicians battling to stop his reelection in 2019. Wike, who spoke during a live television interview in Port Har-court, said he was not surprised over the alleged fraud at the NDDC, stressing that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: