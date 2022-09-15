Advocacy Group To DSS: Invite Gumi for questioning

A civil society organisation, the Coalition for Peace In Nigeria (COPIN), has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to, as a matter of urgent national importance, commence the investigation, and possible interview of a respected Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, over alleged knowledge of some suspected bandits. According to COPIN, Gumi should ordinarily be an alleged person of interest, considering his alleged open knowledge of some bandits and kidnappers, whose activities are seen to pose threat to national security. According to the group, the reported call on the Federal Government to grant the bandits amnesty, is a thing of worry to members.
Related Articles
FG issues one-month ultimatum to under bridge dwellers in Lagos
Muritala Ayinla The Federal Government on Monday issued a one-month ultimatum to people living, carrying out commercial and criminal activities under bridges in Lagos State to vacate such spaces, saying it would commence enforcement from June 9 this year. The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, who gave the directive […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Soludo dismisses doomsday prophecy
Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has dismissed the fears of a likely attack of the Government House Awka and his person by ‘Fulani herdsmen’. In a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Abarumi, Soludourgedmembers of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear as the state government is battle-ready to withstand any […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Strike looms as Kaduna govt, NUT battle against competency test for teachers
Indications has emerged that another round of industrial action maybe brewing in Kaduna State as the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kaduna State Wing, has insisted that no teacher in public primary school in the state will sit for the competency test being organised by the state government. The development, it was gathered, followed a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)