Advocacy Group To DSS: Invite Gumi for questioning

A civil society organisation, the Coalition for Peace In Nigeria (COPIN), has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to, as a matter of urgent national importance, commence the investigation, and possible interview of a respected Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, over alleged knowledge of some suspected bandits. According to COPIN, Gumi should ordinarily be an alleged person of interest, considering his alleged open knowledge of some bandits and kidnappers, whose activities are seen to pose threat to national security. According to the group, the reported call on the Federal Government to grant the bandits amnesty, is a thing of worry to members.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...