News

Advocacy Group To DSS: Invite Gumi for questioning

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

A civil society organisation, the Coalition for Peace In Nigeria (COPIN), has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to, as a matter of urgent national importance, commence the investigation, and possible interview of a respected Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, over alleged knowledge of some suspected bandits. According to COPIN, Gumi should ordinarily be an alleged person of interest, considering his alleged open knowledge of some bandits and kidnappers, whose activities are seen to pose threat to national security. According to the group, the reported call on the Federal Government to grant the bandits amnesty, is a thing of worry to members.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG issues one-month ultimatum to under bridge dwellers in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

    Muritala Ayinla   The Federal Government on Monday issued a one-month ultimatum to people living, carrying out commercial and criminal activities under bridges in Lagos State to vacate such spaces, saying it would commence enforcement from June 9 this year. The Minister of Works and Housing,  Mr. Babatunde Fashola, who gave the directive […]
News Top Stories

Soludo dismisses doomsday prophecy

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has dismissed the fears of a likely attack of the Government House Awka and his person by ‘Fulani herdsmen’. In a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Abarumi, Soludourgedmembers of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear as the state government is battle-ready to withstand any […]
News

Strike looms as Kaduna govt, NUT battle against competency test for teachers

Posted on Author Angela Chuwku

Indications has emerged that another round of industrial action maybe brewing in Kaduna State as the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kaduna State Wing, has insisted that no teacher in public primary school in the state will sit for the competency test being organised by the state government. The development, it was gathered, followed a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica