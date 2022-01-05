Advocacy group to Nigerians: Don’t dampen troops’ morale

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

A civil society organisation (CSO),

the Unity Advocacy Group, appealed to opinion moulders across the country, to avoid conducts that have the potential of demoralising troops conducting counter-insurgency and other operations against enemies of state.

In a statement by its Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, the Group expressed worries over what it said were calculated attempts to water down the gains made in the fight against banditry by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

The UAG has, however, called for unity of purpose, in the quest to take out non-state actors, while asserting full authority of the state in all parts of the country.

“The leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria has transversed the length and breadth of the country meeting with stakeholders on need for peace.

“What is needed now is the citizens support and cooperation for the Armed Forces to perform their duty of restoring peace and order.

“While not speaking for the Armed Forces of Nigeria, we speak as stakeholders in the Nigeria project who are affected by the situation in the country, we are against any form of insinuations that will further dampen morale of troops, especially when coming from highly placed personalities,” it said.

It added thus: “Troops of the Armed Forces are our brothers and sisters, we must not expose them to enemies of the country.

“They have made enough sacrifices in terms of human and material resources. They need our support.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...