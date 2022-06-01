Advocacy groups hail FG over cancellation of NDDC Project

F oundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy & Development (FENRAD) has expressed its gratitude to the Federal Government for ordering the cancellation of all the contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from 2000 to December 31, 2019.

FENRAD in a statement done in conjunction with the Abia State NDDC Advocacy Groups said that the cancellation of the contracts for which the beneficiary contractors are yet to mobilize to the sites from 2000 to December 31, 2019, is a good development, but called for further sanctions against culpable contractors.

The groups made their statement in a release signed by Comrade Nelson Nnanna Nwafor, the Executive Director, FENRAD/ Abia state Coordinator NDDC Advocacy Groups and Barr. Akande Femisi Head Corporate Accountability and Human Rights Enforcement,

FENRAD. They stressed that the cancellation is a piece of refreshing news to the People of the Niger Delta region who have long yearned for governmental intervention. They, however, said the failure of contractors to properly execute projects awarded to them from the year 2000 to 2019 has destroyed lives, hopes, and bright futures, stunted the economy of the regions, and caused all forms of youth restiveness in the region.

The advocacy groups said that all the above-listed negativities that arose as a result of the failure by the contractor to execute the awarded contracts would have been avoided if the contractors had kept to the contractual agreement.

They added: “However, our concerns go beyond cancellation and refund. We demand that the Federal Government and the NDDC initiate an investigation as to why the said contractors abandoned these projects.

“Prosecution and incarceration are needed where necessary. The re-awarding of those contracts to reputable contractors who can further execute the contracts for the benefit of the people of Niger Delta is also very important.”

Abia State NDDC Advocacy Group and FENRAD also demand justice for those who may have been agonised and left in pain as a result of abandoned projects in the region. “Those who could have received treatment in the proposed hospital these contractors failed to execute could be dead now, and children who should have gained quality education in the school projects they failed to carry out may have seen their future truncated today.

“We demand that a public hearing should be held where these contractors are present to explain the reasons for project abandonment. “This hearing should include the Civil Society Groups operating in all the Niger Delta States, community leaders, and other critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta so that no stone will be left unturned in bringing those contractors to book.

