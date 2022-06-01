News

Advocacy groups hail FG over cancellation of NDDC Project

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba Comment(0)

F oundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy & Development (FENRAD) has expressed its gratitude to the Federal Government for ordering the cancellation of all the contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from 2000 to December 31, 2019.

 

FENRAD in a statement done in conjunction with the Abia State NDDC Advocacy Groups said that the cancellation of the contracts for which the beneficiary contractors are yet to mobilize to the sites from 2000 to December 31, 2019, is a good development, but called for further sanctions against culpable contractors.

 

The groups made their statement in a release signed by Comrade Nelson Nnanna Nwafor, the Executive Director, FENRAD/ Abia state Coordinator NDDC Advocacy Groups and Barr. Akande Femisi Head Corporate Accountability and Human Rights Enforcement,

FENRAD. They stressed that the cancellation is a piece of refreshing news to the People of the Niger Delta region who have long yearned for governmental intervention. They, however, said the failure of contractors to properly execute projects awarded to them from the year 2000 to 2019 has destroyed lives, hopes, and bright futures, stunted the economy of the regions, and caused all forms of youth restiveness in the region.

 

The advocacy groups said that all the above-listed negativities that arose as a result of the failure by the contractor to execute the awarded contracts would have been avoided if the contractors had kept to the contractual agreement.

 

They added: “However, our concerns go beyond cancellation and refund. We demand that the Federal Government and the NDDC initiate an investigation as to why the said contractors abandoned these projects.

 

“Prosecution and incarceration are needed where necessary. The re-awarding of those contracts to reputable contractors who can further execute the contracts for the benefit of the people of Niger Delta is also very important.”

 

Abia State NDDC Advocacy Group and FENRAD also demand justice for those who may have been agonised and left in pain as a result of abandoned projects in the region. “Those who could have received treatment in the proposed hospital these contractors failed to execute could be dead now, and children who should have gained quality education in the school projects they failed to carry out may have seen their future truncated today.

 

“We demand that a public hearing should be held where these contractors are present to explain the reasons for project abandonment. “This hearing should include the Civil Society Groups operating in all the Niger Delta States, community leaders, and other critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta so that no stone will be left unturned in bringing those contractors to book.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ortom’s attack: Military forces intensify patrol at security flashpoints in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

The military forces operating under the auspices of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) yesterday said it has intensified surveillance in areas considered to be security flash-points in Benue State following the assassination attempt on Governor Samuel Ortom.   Commander of OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini disclosed this while briefing journalists at the scene of last Saturday’s […]
News Top Stories

NAMA, NCAA issue NOTAM circular for int’l flights

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

To ensure that international flights resumed on September 5, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has issued Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) for air traffic control clearance. Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, said NOTAM was issued immediately a circular was received from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) yesterday, adding that the “NOTAM takes […]
News

Senate prohibits sexual offenders from working with children

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, passed a bill prohibiting persons convicted of sexual offences from working with children, either as teachers in schools or under any other job description likely to expose children to their abuses. The passage of the Child Rights Act, 2003 (Amendment) Bill, 2020, followed a clause-byclause consideration of a report by the Committee […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica