AE-FUNAI inaugurates committee on vision 2031

The Vice-Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, Prof, Sunday Elom, yesterday, constituted a 13-member committee on the university’s 10-year development plan also known as AEFUNAI Vision 2031. Elom, who disclosed that the management of the university selected the best hands to do the work, added that the choice of members of the committee was based on personal merit and antecedent.

He, therefore, charged them to apply all the seriousness that is required to deliver on the assignment as the university’s governing council is relying on them to deliver on their mandates and on time. The AE-FUNAI vice chancellor further explained that the vision document would be launched during the forthcoming convocation ceremony of the university, noting that the President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to grace the occasion, which would be organized in conjunction with the family of late former Vice-President Alex Ekwueme’s family.

Continuing, the vice-chancellor urged members of the committee to take the task seriously in order to come up with a draft document before the next meeting of the governing council, which is scheduled to hold in late August. He added that the council is in a hurry to have the assignment completed on time. He also enjoined them to adhere to their terms of reference as contained in their letters of appointment.

